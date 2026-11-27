Dhurandhar actor Ranveer Singh's family has gained fresh lease rights in Mumbai for a whopping ₹10 crore. Singh's parents, Jugjeet Singh Bhavnani and Anju Bhavnani, along with actor Deepika Padukone and other entities, have reportedly registered two lease deeds for exclusive areas at Sagar Resham Co-operative Housing Society in Bandra West, according to property registration records accessed by Liases Foras.

Ranveer Singh's parents and Deepika Padukone acquire 99-year lease rights in Sagar Resham The agreements reportedly had a consideration of ₹5 crore each. These were registered on November 17, 2026.

These two deeds grant lease rights for 99 years over specified spaces and facilities at the society's premises on Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Road, Bandstand.

What are these for The first agreement, executed in April, covers only the terrace of approximately 2,045 sq ft above the building's 19th floor. It also includes provisions for a swimming pool and exercise facilities, which are to be constructed by the lessees, besides an exclusive lift, added the report.

This lease is effective from April 1, 2026.

It also seemingly includes an interest-free security deposit of ₹2 crore. This amount is said to be refundable after completion of the lease term. A fine for delayed registration was also paid, the records also show.

The second deed, effective from November 13, ensures rights over additional exclusive areas for a non-refundable premium of ₹5 crore. It grants a right of way over a 151.60 sq m stretch of land connecting the property to Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Road.

The agreement further allows the lessees to use surplus floor space index (FSI), subject to approval from the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), to convert certain common areas already allotted to them. The costs of this work will be borne by the lessees, seemingly.

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The parties named in the deeds include KA Enterprises LLP, Anju Jugjeetsingh Bhavnani, KA Family Trust through trustee Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone individually, and Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP. Jugjeet Singh Bhavnani signed on behalf of the LLP and under a power of attorney for Padukone.

The society's special general body meeting on November 12, 2026, unanimously approved the 99-year lease of the additional areas, reported Business Standard. It also authorised its office-bearers to obtain the necessary municipal permissions, as per the publication, citing the documents on Liases Foras.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's new address in Mumbai Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently welcomed their second daughter, Devi.

The couple were reported to move into the sea-facing quadruplex in Sagar Resham, which is valued at ₹119 crore. In September, reports claimed that the construction work across the 16th to 19th floors was completed, with the family ready to move in.

The residence has a total area of 11,266 sq ft, along with 1,300 sq ft of terrace space overlooking the Arabian Sea. The property was developed by Nagpal Developers.