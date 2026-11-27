Dhurandhar actor Ranveer Singh's family has gained fresh lease rights in Mumbai for a whopping ₹10 crore. Singh's parents, Jugjeet Singh Bhavnani and Anju Bhavnani, along with actor Deepika Padukone and other entities, have reportedly registered two lease deeds for exclusive areas at Sagar Resham Co-operative Housing Society in Bandra West, according to property registration records accessed by Liases Foras.

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Ranveer Singh's parents and Deepika Padukone acquire 99-year lease rights in Sagar Resham The agreements reportedly had a consideration of ₹5 crore each. These were registered on November 17, 2026.

These two deeds grant lease rights for 99 years over specified spaces and facilities at the society's premises on Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Road, Bandstand.

What are these for The first agreement, executed in April, covers only the terrace of approximately 2,045 sq ft above the building's 19th floor. It also includes provisions for a swimming pool and exercise facilities, which are to be constructed by the lessees, besides an exclusive lift, added the report.

This lease is effective from April 1, 2026.

It also seemingly includes an interest-free security deposit of ₹2 crore. This amount is said to be refundable after completion of the lease term. A fine for delayed registration was also paid, the records also show.

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The second deed, effective from November 13, ensures rights over additional exclusive areas for a non-refundable premium of ₹5 crore. It grants a right of way over a 151.60 sq m stretch of land connecting the property to Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Road.

The agreement further allows the lessees to use surplus floor space index (FSI), subject to approval from the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), to convert certain common areas already allotted to them. The costs of this work will be borne by the lessees, seemingly.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcome second daughter

The parties named in the deeds include KA Enterprises LLP, Anju Jugjeetsingh Bhavnani, KA Family Trust through trustee Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone individually, and Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP. Jugjeet Singh Bhavnani signed on behalf of the LLP and under a power of attorney for Padukone.

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The society's special general body meeting on November 12, 2026, unanimously approved the 99-year lease of the additional areas, reported Business Standard. It also authorised its office-bearers to obtain the necessary municipal permissions, as per the publication, citing the documents on Liases Foras.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's new address in Mumbai Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently welcomed their second daughter, Devi.

The couple were reported to move into the sea-facing quadruplex in Sagar Resham, which is valued at ₹119 crore. In September, reports claimed that the construction work across the 16th to 19th floors was completed, with the family ready to move in.

The residence has a total area of 11,266 sq ft, along with 1,300 sq ft of terrace space overlooking the Arabian Sea. The property was developed by Nagpal Developers.

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The apartment was acquired by Singh and Padukone in 2022. Later, Padukone purchased another apartment in the same building. Her company acquired the apartment on the 15th floor for ₹17.8 crore, Hindustan Times reported.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.