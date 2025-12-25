Ranveer Singh's savage spy saga ‘Dhurandhar’ claims highest grosser 2025 title, set to hit ₹1000 crore mark worldwide

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh's high -octane drama continues to dominate box office charts. Aditya Dhar directorial spy thriller etched its name in history by becoming the first Indian film of the year to cross ₹200 crore gross mark in overseas markets. It showcased exceptional performance in North America, the UK, Australia, and parts of Europe.

Two days ago, the ₹250 crore budget movie claimed highest grosser 2025 title, as it surpassed the lifetime earnings of ‘Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1.’

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 20 The action-packed spy saga did a business of ₹935.75 crore gross worldwide, according to industry tracker Sacnilk by amassing ₹207 crore in the overseas market.

Dhurandhar marked its first week with an impressive ₹207.25 crore net earnings at the domestic box office. It closed second week with even more formidable performance by raking in ₹253.25 crore net. On Day 20, i.e. third Wednesday in theatres, the movie with 3 hours and 32 minutes runtime netted ₹17.75 crore. The film’s cumulative India net stands at ₹607.25 crore while domestic gross was reported to be ₹728.75 crore, indicating its extraordinary box office grip.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X stated, “Dhurandhar becomes the HIGHEST GROSSER of Indian cinema in 2025, surpassing the lifetime worldwide gross of #KantaraChapter1 ( ₹815 Cr). While #Kantara released in multiple languages, Dhurandhar has achieved this monumental feat in a single language.”

He added, “With a Day 17 worldwide gross of ₹870 Cr, Dhurandhar is now set to comfortably cross the ₹1,000 Cr mark during the Christmas weekend itself.”

Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the gory film become Ranveer Singh's career best highest earning movie after Padmaavat. Starring Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun in key roles, it centred on real incidents like the IC 814 hijacking of 1999 and the 2001 Parliament attack.

Dhurandhar OTT release Bankrolled by Lokesh Dhar, the film will release on OTT platform Netflix after its theatrical run.