Ranvir Shorey on Bumble? Actor looking for ‘Hindu’ woman with ‘sense of humour’, netizens say ‘single, free to mingle’

An alleged Bumble profile of actor Ranvir Shorey has surfaced on Reddit. Seemingly, the actor joined the dating app, looking for a ‘Hindu’ woman. While his alleged profile has sparked debate on Reddit, many have also supported the actor if it is indeed his real account.

Ranvir Shorey on dating app? Going by the screenshots, Ranvir's alleged account on the dating app has specific requirements. He has reportedly added the way into his heart is “a sense of humour." He opted as a “man seeking woman". He allegedly added to the “things you can bond over" prompt, “Hindu."

Please note: Live Mint couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the screenshots.

It features pictures of the actor, most of his selfies.

Reddit supports Ranvir Shorey Sharing the screenshots of Ranvir's alleged account, a user wrote, “Look who I found on Bumble.” “I know he is single and can definitely be on apps. Don’t come at me,” the person added.

Reacting to the claims, many supported Ranvir Shorey's decision to join the app, after his failed marriage with Konkona Sen Sharma.

One user wrote in the comment section: “I think it is good. He is single and free to mingle. Bhagwan itni shakti mujhe de in my 50s (May God give me this strength). I am in my 30s and kinda of done with dating already. (sic)”

Another user added, “Damn, bumble gonna be slim for a while?” “Knkona dikhe toh batana (let me know if you spot Konkona),” joked yet another.

Someone also supported Ranvir and commented, “This post is not a signal for creepy men to slide in my DMS and ask me how I look like because they’re interested in dating (sic).” “Cool! definitely better than using fame as a tool to manipulate others in the industry,” appreciated one more.

Ranvir and Konkona Ranvir Shorey was previously married to actor Konkona Sen Sharma. Ranvir and Konkona tied the knot in 2010. They later parted ways in 2020. Ranvir and Konkona continue to co-parent their son, Haroon.

While it is not known if the Bumble profile actually belongs to Ranvir Shorey, fans surely want him to give love a second chance.