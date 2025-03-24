Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 24 (ANI): The final report in the Ranya Rao gold smuggling case is likely to be submitted today, Karnataka Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta, said on Monday.

Gupta, who is leading the investigation of the case, told the media that the investigation had been conducted thoroughly and also that no one was pressured during the inquiry. He also confirmed that multiple individuals associated with the case had been questioned.

"We are checking the final details of the report and hope to submit it today... It was a thorough investigation; no one needs to feel under pressure...10-15 people were questioned..." Gupta said.

"We have inquired with several people associated with the movement," he added.

Ranya Rao was arrested on March 3 at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport after officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) found her carrying gold. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) later filed an FIR based on a complaint by Abhishek Chandra Gupta, Additional Director of DRI.

The FIR was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, along with several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS). According to the complaint, two foreign nationals were arrested at Mumbai Airport on March 6 for attempting to smuggle 21.28 kg of gold into India, valued at Rs. 18.92 crore.

Abhishek Chandra Gupta, Additional Director of DRI, in his complaint, stated that these cases involving passengers traveling from Dubai and attempting to smuggle gold in large quantities point to a "possible nexus" with a coordinated smuggling syndicate, possibly operating from Dubai (UAE).