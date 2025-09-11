Rapper Badshah opens up about his dig at Donald Trump amid tariff row: ‘Felt right, concerns India and Indians’

Rapper Badshah finally broke the silence on the controversy surrounding his recent remark about US President Donald Trump. The incident happened during his US concert when he altered the lyrics of his song, referring to the ongoing US-India tariff row. Talking about it, Badshah emphasised his concern for the interests of his country and its people.

Badshah on his dig at Donald Trump Badshah simply said that he felt it was ‘right’ to shed light on the ongoing issue.

He told Hindustan Times, “Hip-hop’s always been about calling out the absurdities of power. It felt right—using humour live to shine a light on something that concerns India and its people.”

The rapper went on to share that it wasn't scripted.

“My banter is mostly spontaneous. If a current hot topic grabs my attention, I’ll riff on it in the moment. Spontaneity keeps the connection real; no one wants a perfectly scripted show. I do build breather moments into my set, so there’s always space for the shayaris I love to share. My goal is simple: to make every person in that crowd feel seen, heard, and included in the larger conversation,” he added.

What did Badshah say for Trump? For the unversed, Badshah grabbed headlines a few days ago when he altered the lyrics of his son Tareefan from Veere Di Wedding. Mid performance, he switched to Kinni Tariff Chahidiye Trump Ko (How much tariff does Trump want), instead of the original lyrics-- Kinniya Tareefan Chahidi Ae Tenu (How many compliments do you want).

He was performing in New Jersey, where the incident happened, drawing several reactions from the internet. Many also called it the highlight of his show.

The crowd responded with laughter and applause to the rapper’s witty take.

The New Jersey concert was a pit stop for Badshah as he is out for his ongoing Unfinished North American tour.

Salman Khan on Donald Trump Not just Badshah, superstar Salman Khan also recently took an unusual dig at Trump.

During his show Bigg Boss 19, Salman commented on Trump when Farrhana Bhat called herself a “peace activist” during a fight with Neelam Giri. To this, Khan stepped in and said, "Ye kya ho raha hai poori duniya me. Jo sabsey zyada trouble fyaila rahey hain, unhi ko peace prize chahiye. (What is happening in the whole world? The ones creating the most trouble are the ones who want a peace prize)."

His remark led many to believe it was a subtle dig at the POTUS, who has often shared his desire to win the Nobel Peace Prize.