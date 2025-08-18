Rapper Badshah says ‘Ami apnar chele Badshah’ as he speaks Bangla in new video, ‘shocked’ netizens react | WATCH

Rapper Badshah showcased his Bangla speaking skills in his latest video. Talking about his upcoming USA tour, he called himself 'Ami apnar chele Badshah (it's your boy Badshah)’ in his signature style. While many praised him for his attempt, a few dropped hilarious comments.

Badshah speaks in Bangla In the video, Badshah said, “Hi, ami Badshah and ami ashchi USA e amar Unfinished Tour niye. Ei bochor aro boro ar fatafati hote choleche. Ami apnar chele Badshah. Tar jonno joldi apna der tickets niye nin(Hi, it's Badshah and I am coming to USA with my Unfinished Tour. This year it's going to be bigger and better. I am your boy Badshah. Go get your tickets now).”

“Emon party korar jonne toiri thakhun jeita apnara age kokhuno dekheni. Joldi dekha hoche (get ready to party like never before. See you soon),” he signed off.

Sharing the video, his post read: “Can I speak Bengali/Bangla? USA READY?”

Internet reacts to Badshah's Bangla video Soon after he posted the video, many were shocked to see Badhshah speaking in Bangla. Many appreciated him for trying to speak in Bangla.

A user took to the comment section and wrote, “Sir u rock and everyone shocked (sic).”

“No way.. good try (sic),” added another user.

One more said, “I was waiting for “Ami kharap chhele badshah (I am a bad boy Badshah)” but overall 8.5/10 (sic).” “Appreciate it bhai,” someone else said.

Yet another jokingly commented, “Bhai aap rehne do (let it be brother).”

Badshah's upcoming US tour Badshah is all set to kick off his Un-Finished Tour in the US. During his tour, he is said to perform in six major cities, starting from September 5 in Virginia, September 6 in New Jersey, September 13 in San Francisco, September 14 in Seattle, September 19 in Dallas, and concluding in Chicago on September 20, 2025.

His tour recently landed in trouble for being allegedly sponsored by a company owned and operated by Pakistani nationals.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) had issued a letter to Badshah, seeking clarification about his tour in the matter.