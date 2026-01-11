Rapper Flipperachi announces India tour following viral success of FA9LA in Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar

Bahraini rapper Flipperachi has confirmed his first India tour following the viral success of his track FA9LA, featured prominently in the Bollywood film Dhurandhar.

Fa9la hitmaker Flipperachi to come to India for 2026 tour The artist, whose real name is Hussam Aseem, revealed on Instagram that he will perform in Bengaluru on 14 March 2026, with additional dates to be announced later. Fans have been invited to suggest other cities for future stops as excitement builds across the country.

The news was shared on his official Instagram account with the caption, “First India show date announced! We’re excited to be in Bengaluru on March 14 at @un40fam! More dates to be added soon. Which city should we stop in? Drop your city in the comments! (sic).”

FA9LA has become one of the standout musical moments associated with Dhurandhar, a spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar and released in December 2025. The song plays over a key scene featuring Akshaye Khanna, and its mix of Arabic hip‑hop and trap rhythms has resonated widely on social media, inspiring dance clips and reels across platforms such as Instagram and X.

Its inclusion has significantly boosted Flipperachi’s profile in India, where the track’s energetic beat and cultural crossover appeal have struck a chord with audiences.

Flipperachi's music career Flipperachi’s music career already extends well beyond this one song. Born in 1989, he has collaborated with international artists including The Game and Shaggy, and he was named Bahraini Artist of the Year in 2024. Tracks such as Ee Laa, Shoofha and Nayda have garnered millions of views online, establishing him as a leading figure in Khaleeji hip‑hop.

FA9LA itself had significant traction prior to its Bollywood appearance, with millions of views on YouTube and playlist placements in countries including Sri Lanka.

More about Flipperachi and Fa9la's buzz in India The buzz around FA9LA in India also highlights the expanding influence of global music styles in Bollywood soundtracks. While the track retains its original Arabic context, its use in Dhurandhar has served to introduce wider audiences to Gulf hip‑hop and has helped bridge musical cultures. Observers note that the fusion of the song’s rhythms with the film’s intense narrative moments has played a key part in its widespread online popularity.

Dhurandhar itself has enjoyed strong box office success and continues to generate discussion for its music and performances. Alongside FA9LA, other elements of the film’s soundtrack have been widely shared by fans and artistes alike, including posts by lead actor Ranveer Singh, who helped spotlight the track on social media.

