Rapper Offset shot in Florida, currently under observation

Washington [US], April 7 (ANI): Rapper Offset was shot in Hollywood, Florida, on Monday evening and is currently in stable condition, according to his representative.

As per Variety, the incident has prompted an ongoing police investigation, with authorities confirming that the injuries sustained were non-life-threatening.

A spokesperson for the artist confirmed the development in a statement, saying, "We can confirm Offset was shot and is currently at the hospital receiving medical care. He is stable and being closely monitored."

The rapper is undergoing treatment and remains under observation.

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While details surrounding the shooting remain limited, reports indicate that the incident took place near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Law enforcement responded swiftly to the situation. A representative for the Seminole Police Department stated, "We are aware of an incident that occurred at a valet area after 7 p.m. Monday outside of Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood that resulted in non-life threatening injuries to an individual who was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood," as quoted by Variety.

The statement further added, "Seminole Police were on site immediately and the situation was contained quickly. Two individuals have been detained by police. The investigation is ongoing. The site is secure and there is no threat to the public. Operations continue as normal," as quoted by Variety.

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Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, rose to prominence as a member of the rap trio Migos, alongside Quavo and the late Takeoff. The group became one of the defining acts in hip-hop over the past decade, delivering chart-topping hits such as "Bad and Boujee" and successful albums including "Culture."

In addition to his group success, Offset has built a solo career with projects like 'Father of 4' (2019), 'Set It Off' (2023), and 'Kiara' (2025).

His recent album 'Haunted by Fame' featured collaborations with artists including YoungBoy Never Broke Again, NoCap and Lil Dump.

The incident comes years after the tragic loss of his cousin and fellow Migos member Takeoff, who was shot and killed in Houston in 2022 at the age of 28. Reflecting on his grief in a previous interview, Offset said, "I get through my day thinking it's fake. And I don't say nothing to nobody about it," as quoted by Variety.

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