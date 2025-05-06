‘I’m literally crying my eyes out’: Fans devastated by rapper Wifiskeleton’s death reports

The underground music community is reeling following the reported death of Atlanta rapper Wifiskeleton, also known as fuxkcy or 67, who was allegedly found dead on the morning of May 5. The announcement was made via a post in the gothangelz Discord server by fellow artist Witchbox, who stated that the 21-year-old artist had died from an overdose.

As news of the rapper’s death spread across social media platforms, fans expressed disbelief, sorrow, and confusion, highlighting just how deeply Wifiskeleton’s music had impacted listeners.

“Wifiskeleton being dead was not the news I expected to be woken up [to],” one user said, capturing the unexpected nature of the announcement.

“@wifiskeleton R u dead or what bro I have no clue what’s goin on,” another user remarked, echoing widespread confusion as fans scrambled for official confirmation.

A visibly emotional fan posted, “Wifiskeleton is dead and I’ve never been so sad in my life. I’m literally crying my eyes out. I’ve never cried over someone’s death if it wasn’t family. What the hell nigga.”

“Wifiskeleton can’t be dead,” wrote another user, simply refusing to accept the news amid the online speculation.

One fan lamented discovering the artist’s work only recently, writing, “Wifiskeleton’s dead, I barely started getting into his music :(”

Another user reflected on the eerie timing of Wifiskeleton’s viral moment, saying, “Damn, a parody of his song recently started going hella viral. BIYMMATCIATG.” The acronym refers to the track “But If You Made Me A Taco Could I Apologize Through Guac,” which had been circulating in meme culture.

Another comment read, “Wow, I literally discovered his music last night. That Peter Griffin/Homer Simpson parody has been stuck in my head all day too. Rest in peace tho, dude was super talented.” The post highlighted how Wifiskeleton’s appeal had been rapidly expanding just before his reported passing.

As fans continue to seek confirmation and closure, Wifiskeleton’s legacy as a powerful and emotionally honest voice in underground music is being etched into digital memorials across the internet.

Inside the world of Wifiskeleton Wifiskeleton is an American underground rapper and experimental musician known for his emotionally raw, often morbid music that blends elements of cloud rap, alternative hip hop, and internet-era aesthetics. He is a prominent figure in the gothangelz collective and has cultivated a dedicated fan base through his unapologetically vulnerable lyrics and digital-era visual style.

Real name & identity

Wifiskeleton operates under a deliberately enigmatic persona. He has also released music under aliases like Cyrus and 67, maintaining a digital mystique and focusing attention on his work rather than his personal identity.

Music style & themes

Wifiskeleton’s music is marked by lo-fi production, ambient textures, and emotionally charged lyrics. Common themes include:

Heartbreak & lost love

Suicide, death, and emotional numbness

Alienation, anxiety, and digital-era disconnection

A signature element in many tracks is the use of text-to-speech voiceovers, often self-deprecating or haunting (“You are so goddamn pathetic”, “You creepy loser”), adding a layer of emotional distance and cyber-sadness.

Discography highlights f… national boyfriend day – a breakout project that blends grief and sarcasm in equal measure.

suburban daredevil (2024) – features haunting track titles like "nope you're too late i already died" and "i keep calling", showcasing his continued exploration of emotional voids.

Singles like "i f*****g hate fiona gallagher", "lovefool", and "everyday’s the same joke" (featuring i wanna be a jack-o-lantern) have gained cult popularity.

Visual & aesthetic identity

His visual presentation matches the tone of his music — layered with:

Emojis, 3D skeleton graphics, and clip-art nostalgia

Cartoons from the ‘90s and 2000s

DIY-style cover art that evokes MySpace and early YouTube era visuals

This blend of retro-internet and digital goth has made him a recognizable figure among Gen Z listeners navigating online identity and emotional expression.

Online presence Wifiskeleton’s popularity has grown largely through platforms like SoundCloud, Spotify, and YouTube, where he connects directly with fans. He also engages visually on Instagram, posting lo-fi, heavily edited visuals that complement his sonic themes.

On YouTube, his channel has over 6,000 subscribers and nearly 800,000 views, and he reportedly earns a modest but notable income from his digital streams.

Live shows In 2025, wifiskeleton is expanding his presence with live performances scheduled at:

Mercury Lounge, New York (May 28)

The Echo, Los Angeles (June 4)