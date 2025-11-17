Rasha Thadani teams up with Mahesh Babu's nephew Jaya Krishna for their Telugu debut film

Rasha Thadani, who made her much-awaited Bollywood debut in Abhishek Kapoor's ‘Azaad’, will next be seen in a Telugu film, which will mark he Tollywood debut. She will feature in the film alongside Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni, Mahesh Babu's nephew.

Advertisement

Rasha Thadani set to make her debut in the Telugu industry Following the recent forays of Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor into South Indian cinema, Rasha is now the latest young Bollywood actor to step into Tollywood. She will make her debut alongside newcomer Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni in Ajay Bhupathi’s intense love drama.

Rasha, who made her Hindi film debut alongside Ajay Devgn's nephew, Amaan Devgn, is all set to make her Telugu film debut alongside Mahesh Babu's nephew.

Director Ajay Bhupathi took to Instagram and X to share this news. With a picture of Rasha in her character's avatar, Ajay wrote, “Make way for the Gorgeous & Talented @rashathadani in to Telugu Cinema. Stay tuned to witness her magnetic screen presence and performance in #AB4. Starring 🌟#JayaKrishnaGhattamaneni. Presented by #AshwiniDutt Produced by @geminikiran_official, under the @ckpicturesoffl banner. @vyjayanthimovies @swapnacinema @anandiartcreations (sic).”

On November 9, the director had revealed on his social media that Mahesh Babu's nephew, Jaya Krishna, will be entering the film industry via this film.

Advertisement

He shared a poster announcing the introduction of Jaya Krishna to the film, with the caption, “With a Great Story comes Greater Responsibility...Thrilled and honoured to introduce #JayaKrishnaGhattamaneni through my next film. From the heart of the hills, a raw, intense and realistic love story, #AB4 Title announcement soon. Presented by #AshwiniDutt Produced by @geminikiran_official, under the @ckpicturesoffl banner @vyjayanthimovies @swapnacinema @anandiartcreations (sic).”

Presented by Ashwini Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies and produced by P. Kiran under the Chandamama Kathalu banner, the film is set to begin shooting this month. The official title and further updates on AB4 will be announced shortly.

Advertisement

Ajay Bhupathi and his previous works Ajay Bhupathi’s work stands out in Telugu cinema for its raw emotional intensity and his willingness to explore the darker, more vulnerable sides of human nature. His films often revolve around flawed, deeply conflicted, or tragic protagonists, and he builds narratives that dig into themes like obsession, guilt, desire, betrayal, and psychological strain.

Whether it’s the explosive passion of 'RX 100', the turbulent relationships in 'Maha Samudram', or the psychological layers of 'Mangalavaaram', his characters are rarely idealised—they’re messy, driven, and emotionally volatile, which makes them feel real and unpredictable.

Ajay’s filmmaking style leans into gritty realism, bold storytelling choices, and morally complex situations, allowing his characters to evolve through intense conflict rather than conventional heroism. This blend of emotional depth and narrative fearlessness has made him one of the more distinctive voices among contemporary Telugu filmmakers.