Rasha Thadani and Yashvardhan Ahuja were seen dancing to Raveena Tandon and Govinda's iconic Bollywood song, Akhiyon Se Goli Maare. The video, shared by the popular Instagram account Instant Bollywood, has gone viral with nearly 5 million views.

The song, sung by Sonu Nigam and Jaspinder Narula, is from the 1998 film Dulhe Raja, directed by Harmesh Malhotra. The song, composed by Anand–Milind and written by Sameer, represents the quirky dance numbers of the 90s Bollywood.

Govinda won the Zee Cine Award for Best Actor in a Comic Role and Johnny Lever won the Filmfare Award for Best Performance in a Comic Role for the movie.

Rasha Thadani, Raveena Tandon’s daughter, and Yashvardhan Ahuja, Govinda’s son, recreated the magic during an informal dance party.

“They makena cute pair,” wrote one social media user while another commented, “Next-gen dance duo is here! Rasha and Yashvardhan, you two are on fire!”

“They should be cast opposite to each other in a film. Look like Jodi on screen. God if I get a chance to cast them I ll do asap,” came from another user.

“They are seriously vibing,” reacted one user while another posted, “We would love to watch them together on screen.”

Rasha Thadani and Yashvardhan's Bollywood debut Rasha Thadani made her Bollywood debut on Azaad with Ajay Devgn’s nephew, Aaman Devgan. She got the movie offer when she was 17. Earlier, a video went viral showing Rasha preparing for her board exams while shooting for the movie.

While Rasha received mixed reviews for her acting in her debut movie, she was highly praised for her dance moves in Uyi Amma. The dance number has gained nearly 125 million views on YouTube, and many have started calling her the next big thing in Bollywood.