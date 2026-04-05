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Rashmika Mandanna's 30th birthday: From film earnings to properties and cars, check out her net worth of ₹66 crore

Rashmika Mandanna turned 30 on Sunday. Recently, she was said to be the highest-grossing Bollywood female star in the post-pandemic era. Check her earnings.

Sneha Biswas
Published5 Apr 2026, 10:22 AM IST
Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in Cocktail 2.
Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in Cocktail 2.(Instagram)
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Actor Rashmika Mandanna turned 30. The popular pan-India star who is known across Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Tamil cinema is celebrating her first birthday as actor Vijay Deverakonda's wife on Sunday, 5 April.

Rashmika Mandanna's net worth

As fans kick-started the day by wishing Rashmika Madanna across social media, let's check out her net worth.

Rashmika Mandanna is among the most popular actresses in Indian film entertainment. Recently, she was reported to be the highest-grossing Bollywood female star in the post-pandemic era.

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How much does she charge for films?

Rashmika Mandanna's rise to the top spot is said to be aided by her Bollywood debut. She built a strong base in Telugu and Tamil cinema, then moved into Hindi films with Goodbye and Animal. While Goodbye marked her silent launch, Animal made a huge contribution to her 2,070 crore total, the worldwide box office haul post-Covid from her last five films, including Pushpa 2: The Rule, Sikandar, and Chhaava, as per Bollywood Hungama. Reportedly, she received a remuneration of around 4 - 8 crore per movie. However, for big-ticket films like Pushpa, she is said to be charging 10 crore.

Considering the earnings, as of 2026, Rashmika Mandanna's estimated net worth is said to be around 66 crore, as per Forbes.

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Also Read | From ocean-view to infinity pool, check Rashmika-Vijay's buddymoon villa

Brand endorsements

With films across the Bollywood and Telugu film industry forming the core of her earnings, Rashmika Mandanna also draws significant income from brand endorsements and strategic investments. The actor is associated with several big brands spanning jewellery, beverages, beauty, and e-commerce, including Swarovski, boAt, Kalyan Jewellers, 7UP, and Meesho.

She has also invested in the vegan beauty label Plum, where she plays a dual role as both ambassador and stakeholder.

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Properties, cars owned by Rashmika Mandanna

Beyond her professional earnings, Mandanna has built an impressive portfolio with several premium properties. She reportedly owns multiple real estates across popular places such as Mumbai, Hyderabad, Goa, Coorg, and Bengaluru. Apart from this, she also has a residence in the country’s IT hub, reportedly valued at around 8 crore. Her opulent lifestyle is further reflected in a range of luxury cars. If true, she has a car collection which includes the Audi Q3, Range Rover Sport, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

Meanwhile, fans continue to trend Rashmika Mandanna on X.

Upcoming films

She was last seen in the Telugu drama, The Girlfriend, for which she received multiple praises from all quarters.

Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in the upcoming Hindi movie, Cocktail 2. The much-awaited, standalone sequel to Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty, roped in Mandanna alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon as the lead trio.

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Also Read | Cocktail 2 eyes September 2026 release as Shahid–Kriti–Rashmika spark buzz

Besides Cocktail 2, Mandanna also has her much-awaited Telugu release, Ranabaali. The film marks her on-screen reunion with husband Vijay Deverakonda after years of Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

The birthday girl also announced to be the lead of Rawindra Pulle’s debut Mysaa. While the first glimpse of Mandanna in an unusual, massy avatar was unveiled earlier, the release date is yet to be revealed by the makers of the film.

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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