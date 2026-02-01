Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda to get married on February 26? Here's what we know

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are reportedly all set to tie the knot this month. The Girlfriend actor was previously spotted wearing an engagement ring after reports claimed that she got engaged to Vijay Deverakonda. Their dating rumours have been doing the rounds on the internet for a long time now.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding date: Report Amid this, reports claim that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will tie the knot in Udaipur on 2nd February.

A fresh report by Filmfare claims that the couple is set to get married on February 26. Reportedly, they have opted for a destination wedding in an iconic palace in Udaipur.

The designs and palettes of the wedding invitations are said to be finalised by the alleged couple. It is reported that Mandanna and Deverakonda collectively agreed to get married in Udaipur. Last year, she was spotted visiting Udaipur a few times, reportedly for a recce of the locations and venue.

Viral video from Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's wedding venue Several videos from their alleged wedding venue have now surfaced online. Reportedly, preparations for their grand wedding were in full swing.

“Guys, we are giving you an update. We are at the City Palace in Udaipur. And they are decorating the palace. And we came to know that someone is getting married here. And guess who? Who could it be? Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. They are getting married. Let me show you the decorations. I am giving you exclusive news. On 2nd February, they are getting married," someone is heard saying in a now-viral video.

Meanwhile, the source close to the actors told Filmfare that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's close friends from the film industry will be invited to join them on the special day. It is said that the two want to keep the wedding a private affair. “Only Vijay’s close friends like director Sandeep Vanga, and actors and directors who have worked with him, will be invited for the wedding. This is a conscious decision taken by them for privacy," said the source.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's alleged wedding reception If reports are true, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will host a wedding reception for their friends in the film industry. Their fans are also expected to be invited.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda reportedly got engaged at the Liger actor's Hyderabad residence in the first week of October. The engagement was an intimate ceremony.

A different source told Hindustan Times, “Rashmika and Vijay’s wedding is planned to take place at a palace in Udaipur. They have finalised one of the heritage properties. Much like their engagement, the plan is to keep the wedding as intimate as possible with only their loved ones in attendance."

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's work Mandanna and Deverakonda are expected to take a break from work around the second week of February. While Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in Cocktail 2 and Mysaa, Vijay Deverakonda has Rowdy Janardhana in the pipeline.

Both will be reuniting onscreen in the upcoming film, Ranabaali, after Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.