Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda wedding preparation begins as video from Udaipur palace goes viral

Speculation around actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tying the knot has gained momentum after a video claiming to show wedding preparations at Udaipur’s City Palace went viral on social media.

The buzz follows Vijay Deverakonda’s team confirming the couple’s engagement to Hindustan Times in October 2025. Now, fresh visuals circulating online are being seen by fans as a possible hint that the wedding festivities may be underway.

The video, reportedly shot inside the palace premises, shows two women walking through the venue while pointing out what they claim are wedding-related arrangements. Visible in the clip are elaborate floral setups, chandeliers laid out for installation and an ornate stage under construction. The women filming the video suggest that the decorations are for Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding, claiming the ceremony is scheduled for 2 February.

In the clip, they are heard saying, “We are at the City Palace in Udaipur. They are decorating the palace, and we came to know that someone is getting married here. Guess who? Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. They are getting married on 2nd February.”

Watch the viral video here:

While neither actor has commented on the viral video, a source close to HT earlier said that the couple plans to marry in Udaipur. “They have finalised one of the heritage properties. Much like their engagement, the plan is to keep the wedding intimate, with only close friends and family in attendance,” the source said.

Social media was quick to react to the viral video.

A user wrote, “Wow, so happy for them.”

Another user wrote, “ Really, they are getting married so soon.”

“On what date they are getting married,” a user asked in the comments section.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda exchanged rings in Hyderabad on 3 October 2025, though the actors have largely remained tight-lipped about their relationship. They have been rumoured to be dating since starring together in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

In a recent interaction with Prema, Rashmika addressed ongoing wedding rumours, saying, “It has been four years since these rumours began, right? People have been asking the same question and waiting for the same thing.”