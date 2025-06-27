Rashmika Mandanna announces new project Mysaa, shares her characters first look poster

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Actor Rashmika Mandanna announced her new project titled 'Mysaa' on Friday. The 'Chhaava' actor surprised her fans with her fierce avatar after she released the first look poster of her character in the film.

In a post on her Instagram handle, Rashmika shared the first look poster of 'Mysaa' while announcing her new project. It is directed by Rawindra Pulle and is produced by Ajay and Anil Sayyapureddy.

In the poster, the Geetha Govindam actor is seen wearing a red saree, drenched in blood and holding a weapon, as she stares intensely into the camera, portraying a raw and angry look.

While sharing the poster, Rashmika shared her experience of the movie, saying that she is both "nervous" and "excited" about the movie's release.

She wrote, "Always try to give you something new... something different... something exciting...And this. This is one of those. A character I've never played before... a world I've never stepped into... and a version of me that even I hadn't met till now..It's fierce.. it's intense and it's extremely raw..I am so nervous and super excited, I genuinely cannot wait for you to see what we're going to be creating..This is just the beginning.."

Rashmika was recently seen in the film 'Kuberaa', which starred Dhanush and Nagarjuna in the lead roles.

In the last two years, Rashmika Mandanna has starred in three blockbuster movies, which include Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal', Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2', and Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava'.

She was last seen in Salman Khan's 'Sikandar', which also performed well at the box office.

Rashmika is currently being hailed as one of the leading actresses in the film industry.

Earlier, during the audio launch of 'Kuberaa', she addressed the current notion of being considered the top actress in the film industry.

The 'Pushpa' actress humbly said that she feels she has "only just begun" and doesn't quite understand the "race" to be number one.

"I feel like I honestly have just started because I don't know what this whole number one situation is, because we're doing films in the South, we're doing films in Bollywood. So I don't know what this race is about, but I know for sure that I'm just starting," said Rashmika Mandanna while interacting with the media in Mumbai.