Rashmika Mandanna birthday post for husband Vijay Deverakonda melts hearts: 'It's my man's birthday!'

Actor Rashmika Mandanna delighted fans on social media after sharing a heartfelt birthday post for her husband, actor Vijay Deverakonda, along with a series of candid photographs from what appeared to be a private celebration with close friends and family.

Rashmika shares an adorable birthday wish for hubby Vijay The post, shared on the occasion of Vijay Deverakonda’s birthday, quickly drew widespread attention online for its affectionate tone and detailed account of the couple’s day together. The actor’s message offered followers a glimpse into their personal celebrations, months after the pair tied the knot in a private ceremony earlier this year.

Accompanying the photographs was a lengthy caption in which Rashmika described the flow of their day, from early-morning family interactions to workouts, meeting fans, and heading out to celebrate with friends.

“It’s my man’s birthday today and my day went like this….. 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻❤️ In reverse tho…. 🐒🐒 Now we are headed to our friend’s place to celebrate, ❤️ but before this we went to the gym and worked out, 💪🏻 and before that I did some quick cardio 🏃🏻‍♀️ while Vijju went out for a meeting and before that we went and met our boys and girls who’d come home to show Vijju lots of love and I also ended up getting lots of it as well 🥰🥰 and before that good mornings to paapalu dad and Shimmu happened who is here for Vijju’s birthday and thus it was a perfect day!🥰🥰 I love the days when you had released the date for a shoot and for some reason it gets cancelled and you get to celebrate!💃🏻💃🏻 love it!💃🏻❤️ Happiest birthday to you my Viiijjjjjuuuuu!❤️ (sic).”

More about the couple Rashmika and Vijay’s relationship has remained one of the most closely followed in South Indian cinema. After years of speculation, the actors officially married in February 2026 in an intimate ceremony attended by family members and close friends.

The wedding brought to an end years of public curiosity surrounding their relationship, which had been the subject of sustained attention since their successful collaborations on screen.