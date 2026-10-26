Rashmika Mandanna calls out trolls targeting Vijay Deverakonda after ‘100 times’ marriage proposal row: Know trigger

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has hit back at social media users criticising her relationship with husband and actor Vijay Deverakonda after their appearance on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 9 sparked an online debate about their marriage.

The controversy erupted after the couple discussed their relationship on the show, with Mandanna recalling how she had asked Deverakonda to marry her. His response that she had asked him “100 times” prompted some social media users to question the dynamics of their relationship, with several labelling him a “red flag”.

On October 26, both actors addressed the backlash through separate social media posts. Mandanna defended their relationship and questioned why her affection for her husband had become a subject of criticism. Deverakonda, meanwhile, described their marriage as “gloriously happy” and pushed back against those commenting on their personal lives.

Separately, a representative of the couple’s team has filed a formal complaint with Hyderabad Cyber Crime authorities, seeking an investigation into allegedly false and misleading online content concerning the actors.

Why are Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna being trolled? The controversy began after the actors appeared on the second episode of Koffee With Karan 9. During the conversation, Mandanna recalled telling Deverakonda at an airport, “Let’s get married,” to which he responded, “Okay, you ask me 100 times.”

She subsequently revealed that it took her a year to convince him.

During the show, Deverakonda also said, “It is not in me to propose. She said let's get married. You asked me like 100 times”.

The exchange triggered a debate on social media, with some viewers interpreting his remarks as a sign of an unequal relationship. Several users called him a “red flag”, a term commonly used to describe behaviour perceived as unhealthy in a relationship.

The online discussion subsequently extended beyond the couple’s comments on the show, prompting both actors to address the criticism.

Rashmika Mandanna says criticism has turned into an ‘angry mob’ In a lengthy social media post, Mandanna addressed those criticising her relationship with Deverakonda, questioning why the way they choose to love each other had become a point of contention.

"My lovely people of the internet.. To all those who deeply love and to those who are permanently bitter. My lil' 2 cents on this whole issue concerning me and Vijju (sic).

"I generally don't address these things because everyone has a right to their opinions. Sometimes, I even enjoy reading them and gaining a different perspective. But the current frenzy over our interview feels less like people having opinions and more like an angry mob looking for someone to vent at," the 30-year-old actor wrote.

Mandanna, known for films such as The Girlfriend, Animal and Pushpa, also defended her choice to express affection for her husband publicly.

"He's going to be my companion for life. My friend through the ordinary days and the extraordinary ones. The father of my children. The man I grow old with. Find a man who loves you so beautifully that even after you're married, you'd still want to tell him, "Let's get married." I would do it a thousand times - 100 is nothing. It's really that simple.

"And for those who seem to be absolutely blinded by their own narratives... We have both built our lives on our own terms, with our own choices and our own hard work. We are smart, capable adults, blessed with the freedom and privilege to choose how we want to live and whom we want to share our lives with."

She also criticised those bringing her family into the debate and questioned whether such behaviour could be justified in the name of feminism.

"I genuinely wish and pray that you find someone you love who loves you just as deeply. And if that isn't what you want for yourself, that's completely fine too. Live the life that makes you happy. I'll be happy for you either way.

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"And one more thing. B**** about me all you want. I can take It. But talking about my family without knowing them? That's not feminism. That's bullying dressed up as feminism. Feminism was never about putting someone else down or establishing superiority, whether you're a man or a woman. It was always about having the freedom to choose your own life and taking charge of it," the actor said.

Vijay Deverakonda says the couple is ‘gloriously happy’ Deverakonda, 37, also responded to the online criticism, sharing a post on Instagram in which he described Mandanna as his best friend and wife.

"My best friend, my wife, my woman. One of the most beautiful parts of my life that I got absolutely right. For all those concerned, We are both gloriously happy.

If its me and her against the world - so be it (sic)," he wrote.

He also directed a blunt message at those continuing to criticise the couple.

"Big love to all those who celebrate love and the simplicity of living happily. Now, with absolutely no intended kindness or respect, everyone else can go f**k themselves," he added.

Deverakonda is known for films including Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade and Ranabali.

Couple’s team files complaint with Hyderabad Cyber Crime authorities The controversy has also prompted legal action from the couple’s team. A representative of the Virosh team has physically submitted a formal complaint to Hyderabad Cyber Crime authorities, seeking an impartial investigation into online content concerning Mandanna and Deverakonda.

A statement issued by the couple’s team said, “The representative of the Virosh team has physically submitted a formal complaint to the Cyber Crime authorities in Hyderabad, seeking an impartial investigation into specifically identified online content concerning Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. While we fully respect freedom of speech, individual opinions and the right to express criticism, there is a clear distinction between expressing an opinion and presenting fabricated, manipulated or materially misleading claims as facts. The complaint identifies online publications and digital material across social media platforms, including alleged false narratives, fabricated content, manipulated screenshots, impersonation and targeted online harassment. Relevant links and supporting evidence have been submitted for examination by the authorities.”

The team said it hoped the matter would be investigated in accordance with the law and that any coordinated or paid campaigns established through evidence would be addressed appropriately.

It added, “We hope the matter will be investigated in accordance with the law and that the deliberate creation and circulation of misleading narratives, including any coordinated or paid campaigns established through evidence, will be addressed appropriately. Every identified instance of publishing, reposting or amplifying potentially unlawful content may be examined on its own merits. Appropriate legal remedies will be pursued wherever warranted, in accordance with due process.”

The statement clarified that the complaint was not intended to restrict legitimate criticism or freedom of expression.

“This is not an attempt to restrict genuine opinions or criticism. It is a request for accountability where demonstrably false information or unlawful conduct may be involved. We urge everyone to exercise responsibility while sharing unverified claims and to refrain from presenting speculation as established fact. The Virosh team remains committed to protecting the dignity and reputation of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna through lawful and appropriate channels,” the statement concluded.

When did Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda get married? Mandanna and Deverakonda tied the knot on February 26, 2026. Their appearance on the popular Karan Johar-hosted chat show subsequently drew attention to their relationship, with viewers analysing their remarks about marriage and their decision to build a life together.