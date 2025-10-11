Did Rashmika Mandanna confirm engagement to Vijay Deverakonda? Actress flaunts ring in new video | WATCH

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were rumoured to be dating in secret for a long time. Recent reports claim that the two are ready to tie the knot soon in Hyderabad. Ahead of the reported wedding, it is believed that the two got engaged in an intimate ceremony.

Rashmika Mandanna confirm engagement to Vijay Deverakonda? While Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are yet to confirm or deny their engagement rumours, fans are convinced that the actress has already been subtly flaunting her engagement ring.

Mandanna took to her Instagram and posted a video with her pet dog, Aura. She wrote, “This was the first song I heard from the film while shooting, and still... I'm in LOVE with this songgg. Also can we talk about Aura vibing with meee? Imagine she knew that the girl on the screen is me.. she would be so confused! I wish she could talk ya! or rather sing this song!!”

Eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed a big rock on the actress' ring finger.

Reacting to it, a fan commented, “Omggg thatt ring”. Another added, "Finally we caught the ring."

“U posted this video to show ur engagement ring, not for the song,” wrote one more.

“The whole video is to show us the engagement ring,” yet another said.

Someone also added, “Engagement confirm.”

Watch video here:

Vijay Deverakonda's engagement ring Not just Mandanna, reportedly Deverakonda also flaunted his engagement ring recently. Some time ago, the actor was spotted visiting the Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Maha Samadhi in Puttaparthi with his family. During his outing, he sported a never-before-seen ring. Sharing the video of the actor from Puttaparthi, the post read: “#VijayDeverakonda is at Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Maha Samadhi in Puttaparthi to seek divine blessings.”

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding date: Report Recently, a report by Hindustan Times confirmed their wedding. It claimed that the two will get married in February 2026.

However, neither Rashmika Mandanna nor Vijay Deverakonda has shared any posts nor made any official announcement about their engagement or wedding plans.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were rumoured to be dating each other since they starred in films together. They worked in the 2018 hit Geetha Govindam and the 2019 film Dear Comrade.