The Girlfriend movie: Watch trailer for Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming film; check release date and more

Actor Rashmika Mandanna is basking in the success of Thamma. Amid this, she announced her upcoming project, The Girlfriend. The much-hyped romantic drama sees her with actor Dheekshith Shetty. Directed by Rahul Ravindran, the film focuses on the emotional turbulence of a toxic relationship faced by a girl.

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming film The Girlfriend The trailer of The Girlfriend was dropped recently, offering a glimpse into a complex love story that delves deep into the shifting nature of a relationship and one's identity in it.

In the film, Rashmika Mandanna plays Bhooma, a woman torn between two haunting questions — is she in love with her boyfriend, or merely smitten by the idea of being in love?

The trailer of The Girlfriend begins with a tense exchange where Bhooma nervously tells her boyfriend, Vikram, that they should take a “small break.” When he misunderstands, she quickly clarifies that she wants a real break, not just a brief pause.

The video then cuts to a flashback of Vikram’s impromptu proposal. “There’s an auspicious time the day after tomorrow. Let’s get married," he once told Bhooma. While Vikram sees Bhooma as his ideal partner, Bhooma’s hesitation hints at deeper emotional turmoil.

The video takes the audience into the sweet romance between Bhooma and Vikram. Rashmika and Dheekshith Shetty’s characters share tender smiles, teasing banter like “you kissed last night,” and moments of joy. But soon, the tone shifts, revealing the cracks in their relationship. What follows is a montage of arguments, doubts, and emotional chaos. From the family's intervention to suppressed anger, and the struggle to hold on to love, their relationship is far from being perfect. The trailer wraps up as Bhooma begins to question not just her relationship, but also the meaning of being someone’s “girlfriend.”

The Girlfriend trailer Watch trailer here:

About The Girlfriend: Makers, cast The Girlfriend is written and directed by Rahul Ravindran. It also stars Anu Emmanuel, Rao Ramesh, and Rohini.

While the music of the film is helmed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, the cinematography is done by Krishnan Vasant.

When will The Girlfriend release? The Girlfriend will be released in theatres on 7 November in Telugu language. It is not known yet if the film will also have a Hindi-dubbed release. However, the trailer was also released in Hindi.

The teaser of The Girlfriend was released last year. It had Mandanna's rumoured fiance, Vijay Deverakonda's voiceover with her character's visuals at a college.

