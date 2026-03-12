Rashmika Mandanna issues 24-hour ultimatum over viral clip involving mother's leaked private conversation

Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who recently tied the knot with Vijay Deverakonda in a private ceremony in Udaipur, has strongly reacted to a viral audio clip allegedly featuring her mother, Suman Mandanna, warning of legal action against those circulating it on social media. The actor shared a detailed statement on her Instagram Stories, urging media organisations, influencers, and individuals to immediately stop sharing the clip.

In her message, Rashmika said, “To my dearest people who have been with me through this incredible journey so far. And to others concerned with this matter - It has been 8 years since a sustained campaign of misinformation, harassment, and targeted attacks from a section of the media and individuals online had started against me.”

She further wrote, “I have watched as my words have been taken out of context, as words I never uttered were spun into false narratives, and hate has been amplified for the sake of views, reach, and engagement.”

‘What happened in the last 24 hours crosses a line’ The actor said she had earlier chosen silence despite criticism and misinformation, but recent developments forced her to respond.

“All this while, while it pained me and hurt me, I chose patience and silence. I accepted that being in the public eye sometimes comes with unfair criticism, but as long as I remain true to myself and happy, spreading joy around me, things will fall into place. However, what has happened in the last 24 hours crosses a line that can't be ignored,” Rashmika stated.

She alleged that the audio clip was being circulated deliberately to create controversy.

“An old private conversation, believed to be from nearly eight years ago, appears to have been recorded and circulated without the knowledge or consent of those involved. A small portion of that conversation has now been deliberately taken out of context and circulated widely to create yet another discomforting controversy- strategically coinciding with recent developments in my personal life,” she said.

Rashmika says family dragged into controversy Rashmika also expressed concern that the issue had begun affecting her family and people close to her.

“How far can people go? In doing so, they have dragged my family along with people I share cordial relationships with, who have absolutely nothing to do with this matter, into discomfort. This constitutes a serious invasion of privacy and the circulation of misleading and defamatory material,” she wrote.

She added that although she had previously ignored attacks directed at her, she could no longer remain silent when others were being pulled into the situation.

“For eight years, while the attacks were restricted to me I chose silence. Today, while others are being drawn into this, I cannot stay silent any longer. I choose to draw a boundary.”

24-hour ultimatum over circulation of clip The actor warned that those continuing to circulate the clip could face legal consequences.

“I request all media platforms, influencers and individuals who are circulating this content or related narratives to remove them immediately. You have 24 hours from the time of this statement to do so. Failing this, starting tomorrow, appropriate legal action will be initiated - including the issuance of legal notices to individuals, influencers, digital platforms, or media organisations involved in the continued circulation of defamatory or privacy-violating content, in accordance with applicable law. This step is not taken lightly, but it has become necessary,” she said.

Rashmika concluded her note by requesting privacy for her family.

What is the controversy about? The controversy centres around an alleged audio recording of Rashmika’s mother discussing the circumstances surrounding the actor’s previous engagement to Rakshit Shetty.

The clip surfaced online weeks after reports that Rashmika had married Vijay Deverakonda on 26 February.

According to reports, the recording is believed to be from an interview that Suman Mandanna gave around eight years ago to a Kannada news channel.

As per a report by OneIndia, the interview was conducted by film journalist Mahesh Devishetty. In the audio, Suman allegedly speaks about disagreements between the two families during Rashmika’s engagement to Rakshit Shetty.

She reportedly mentions that although Rashmika was young at the time, the relationship had the family’s approval, but tensions between the families later led to disagreements during the engagement period.

