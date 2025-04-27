Rashmika Mandanna plays ’dress-up’ in latest pics; fans call it a hit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI): Rashmika Mandanna, who never fails to win her fans over with her fashion choices, treated them to a "lil fashion rollercoaster" of two distinct looks on Sunday evening.

The 'Sikandar' actress took to her Instagram account to share pictures showcasing her in two very different outfits. The first look featured her posing in a chic denim-on-denim ensemble, which she pulled off with absolute ease. The second photo showed her switching it up with a grey pantsuit, paired with heels, creating a strong and formal look.

Hinting at the fun she had experimenting with different styles, the actress wrote, "This post is basically me playing dress-up... Swipe for a lil fashion rollercoaster by Kabootar stylist."

Soon after the actress dropped the images, fans were quick to chim in the comments section.

"Bossy and cute at same time," wrote one fan while another commented, "Cool shots."

Take a look at the pictures:

On the work front, Rashmika was recently seen in Sikandar alongside Salman Khan. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, known for his Tamil and Hindi blockbusters like Ghajini and Thuppakki, the film was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It also marked the reunion of Salman Khan and Nadiadwala after their successful 2014 film Kick. Released in theaters on March 30, Sikandar didn't fare well at the box office.