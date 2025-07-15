Rashmika Mandanna’s cryptic 'Dear Diary' post sparks buzz online, netizens speculate relationship announcement with VD

Rashmika Mandanna has sparked fresh speculation about her rumoured relationship with Vijay Deverakonda. On Tuesday, the actress shared a new video on Instagram, teasing a personal update through a diary-style entry.

“Dear Diary, Today I started something new and I can’t wait to share the story with you," Rashmika wrote in the video, which appeared to be her latest diary entry.

In the caption, she added, “You know that feeling when your heart is racing, your hands are shaking, and your cheeks hurt from smiling?? Yeah… that’s me right now…Because something very, very special is on its way."

While she did not reveal any specific details, fans quickly jumped to conclusions, with many guessing that she might finally confirm her relationship with Vijay Deverakonda. One comment read, “Rashmika Deverakonda soon?" – reflecting the curiosity of many others.

This comes just days after Vijay Deverakonda opened up about why he prefers to keep his personal life private. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, the actor said, “I’ve always felt like it’s a strange split, you want to be an actor and be known by the world, but you also want to remain anonymous. It’s some kind of psychotic dichotomy."

He further added, “I used to tell people that if I could wear a mask that didn’t look like me, and that guy could be the star while I still got to act, I’d be happy. Because for me, Vijay Deverakonda the actor, I operate for him."