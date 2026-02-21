‘Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda heading for their wedding in Udaipur?’ Fans keen as duo spotted at airport

Speculation surrounding wedding of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna has intensified, with fresh buzz suggesting the two may tie the knot soon in Udaipur. Although neither actor has confirmed the reports, their separate appearances at the Hyderabad airport have reignited fan curiosity.

On Saturday, Vijay Deverakonda was seen entering the airport while maintaining a low profile. The actor opted for a relaxed outfit—a beige T-shirt layered with an unbuttoned grey shirt and matching trousers. Wearing a mask and keeping his head slightly down, he moved swiftly through the terminal without pausing for photos.

Not long after his appearance, Rashmika Mandanna was also spotted arriving at the same airport. Accompanied by her security team, she avoided interacting with photographers and kept her look simple. The actor wore a long grey top paired with black jeans, along with a visible ‘tikka’ on her forehead and a mask.

Her arrival shortly after Vijay’s sighting quickly caught attention online, with fans speculating that the duo may have left for their reported wedding destination. "Vijay & rashmika heading for their wedding?,” one user wrote, while another commented, “5 days to go.. my dream.”

Engagement buzz and wedding speculation Reports claim that Rashmika and Vijay exchanged rings in Hyderabad on October 3, 2025. The two actors have long been linked romantically since working together in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

According to a source quoted by Hindustan Times in December, the couple is expected to marry on February 26 at a heritage palace in Udaipur. A reception for friends from the film industry is also reportedly planned in Hyderabad after the ceremony. However, the actors have not issued any official confirmation.

Rashmika’s reaction adds to fan curiosity A paparazzo video from Rashmika’s airport appearance has further fueled speculation. In the clip, the actor waves at fans calling her name before briefly removing her mask to pose for photographs.

When the paparazzo says, “Congratulations, ma’am,” Rashmika smiles and responds, “Deniki ra? (For what?)” After he adds, “Wedding, waiting for 26th, ma’am,” she does not deny the claim and simply nods while blushing.

Actor addresses ongoing rumours In a recent interaction with Prema, Rashmika was asked about the circulating wedding reports, including the alleged date and venue. Responding to the repeated speculation, she said, “It has been four years since these rumours began, right? And, people have been asking the same question. People have been waiting for the same thing.”