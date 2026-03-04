Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda reception: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, others arrive at couple's star-studded event

Hyderabad hosted a glittering celebration on Wednesday evening as Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda welcomed friends, colleagues and luminaries from across Indian cinema to their grand wedding reception at the Taj Krishna Hotel in Banjara Hills.

Chiranjeevi to Venkatesh, celebs attend Rashmika-Vijay's reception in Hyderabad The event followed the couple’s intimate February wedding in Udaipur and has quickly become one of the most talked-about gatherings in the entertainment world this year.

Several prominent figures from the Telugu, Hindi and wider Indian film industries were spotted at the invitation-only event, underlining the broad appeal of the newlyweds.

Among those arriving were veteran stars such as Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh, as well as leading actors including Allu Arjun, Ram Charan with his wife Upasana, Nani with wife Anjana, and Naga Chaitanya alongside his parents Nagarjuna Akkineni and Amala Akkineni.

Bollywood made a strong showing too, with filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Kriti Sanon and Mrunal Thakur among those present. Also in attendance were Rana Daggubati and his wife Mihika, as well as Sreeleela, giving the evening something of a pan-Indian flavour.

The newlyweds made a warm entrance, greeting photographers and posing with family members outside the venue before moving inside to continue the celebrations. Rashmika was resplendent in a red and golden saree, while Vijay chose a traditional cream kurta and dhoti, embracing the rich cultural tone of the evening.

According to reports, the guest list reflected both personal and professional connections. Actress Namrata Shirodkar was seen attending with her daughter Sitaara, alongside other figures from across film industries. While initial reports had suggested invitations extended to political leaders and dignitaries — including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah — organisers later confirmed the event was strictly for invited guests amid tight security arrangements.

More about Rashmika-Vijay's wedding The reception follows a series of warm interactions between the couple and their supporters in Hyderabad. Earlier on Wednesday, Rashmika and Vijay held a fan meet-and-greet where they shared a meal with admirers and posed for pictures, even serving food to fans in an affectionate display of gratitude.

The couple’s wedding took place on 26 February 2026 at ITC Mementos Ekaaya in Udaipur, set against the scenic backdrop of the Aravalli Hills and a tranquil lake.

The festivities spanned several days, beginning with a lively sangeet night that saw family and friends dancing into the early hours, followed by traditional haldi and mehendi ceremonies before the main wedding. The celebrations honoured both their cultural roots, with a Telugu ceremony in the morning and a Kodava (Coorgi) rite in the evening, reflecting the couple’s heritage and deep respect for tradition.

In the days following the ceremony, Rashmika and Vijay continued to share joyous moments with fans and well-wishers. They offered prayers at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam temple and distributed sweets and food (annadanam) at temples and public centres in several cities as a gesture of gratitude for the support they have received throughout their journey. The couple’s first public appearance after the wedding saw them smiling and greeting the media at the airport, dressed in traditional attire.