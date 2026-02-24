Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda’s Udaipur wedding guest list revealed as celebs arrive for ‘Virosh’ celebrations

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are set to marry in Udaipur on February 26, with pre-wedding celebrations already under way as close friends from the film industry begin arriving for what fans have dubbed the “Virosh” wedding.

Festivities began earlier this week with relaxed gatherings that included poolside games, themed dinners and private celebrations with loved ones. Social media posts shared by the actors offered glimpses of the ongoing celebrations, showing a casual and close-knit atmosphere rather than a large-scale celebrity event.

Ahead of the wedding, the couple were photographed leaving Hyderabad for Udaipur on Tuesday morning. They were accompanied by Vijay’s brother, Anand Deverakonda, along with a small group of childhood friends. Vijay’s residence in Hyderabad had earlier been decorated with lights, signalling preparations even before the wedding was formally confirmed by the pair.

As celebrations moved to Rajasthan, several well-known faces from the Telugu film industry were spotted arriving in Udaipur. Director Tharun Bhascker, who worked with Vijay in Pelli Choopulu, was seen arriving alongside actor Eesha Rebba. Celebrity stylist Shravya Varma, known to be close to both actors, also joined the celebrations.

Soon after, actor Ashika Ranganath and filmmaker-actor Rahul Ravindran were spotted arriving. Ravindran previously directed Rashmika in The Girlfriend. Sources suggest the wedding will maintain a tightly controlled guest list, similar to the couple’s earlier engagement ceremony in Hyderabad, reflecting their preference for privacy despite intense public interest.

Rashmika and Vijay first met while working on the romantic comedy Geetha Govindam, which became a major commercial success and established their on-screen chemistry. They reunited the following year for Dear Comrade, further fuelling speculation about a relationship off screen. Although both actors largely avoided confirming rumours publicly, frequent appearances together and shared holiday photos kept fans engaged for years.

Before her relationship with Vijay, Rashmika had been engaged to her Kirik Party co-star Rakshit Shetty in 2017, though the engagement ended in 2018. Vijay, meanwhile, had also been linked to a Belgian national, a relationship that reportedly ended quietly.

Despite being two of the most popular stars in South Indian cinema, the couple appear to be opting for a private celebration rather than a lavish industry gathering. Fans have nevertheless closely followed every update, with the hashtag “Virosh” trending online as images of arriving guests surfaced.