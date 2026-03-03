Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's sangeet night has sweet family surprise, teary speeches and dance till 4 am. Pics

On Tuesday, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda treated fans to the first glimpses from their pre-wedding festivities. The star couple tied the knot on February 26 at ITC Momentos in Udaipur. Sharing pictures from their Sangeet night, which was a part of their three-day ceremony, the couple shared they had a sweet surprise from their family members.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda sangeet looks For the event, Mandanna and Deverakonda turned to celebrity designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock India. While Rashmika looked stunning in a silver-coloured lehenga, Vijay added bling with his bejewelled outfit. Both had a long cape, adding a regal touch to their wedding looks.

The pictures speak volumes about Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's love as both shared the dance floor. Apart from the couple's performance, both actors also performed with their friends and family. In a family photo, Vijay's mother was seen in the middle of a speech with the Deverakonda and Mandanna families, bringing out tears.

The couple also received surprises from their families.

The Sangeet night went on till 4 am.

Sharing the pictures, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, “The night filled with love, tears of joy, laughter, music, singing, glitters and us dancing through the night. It was really the most fun night ever!! From Vijju and I wanting to surprise each other.. to family wanting to surprise us.. to being fully excited and surprised to see our families dance so freely and so so well! @falgunishanepeacockindia!! Guys!!!!! The stunning piecesss!! Guys!! Amazing!! It was super heavy but I was still in it all night!! 24.2.26! The night Vijay and I danced as one, surrounded by the love of our families and friends!”

Vijay Deverakonda added, saying, "The evening that was spent laughing till we had tears, dancing till the arches of our feet hurt, swallowing emotions to everyone's speeches and surprises till our eyes were leaking. Was a big happy party filled with beautiful people. @falgunishanepeacockindia did witchcraft with the clothes, they brought out the dragons. I was in it till 4am."

See more pictures here:

Announcing their wedding on social media, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, “One day, I missed her. Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would’ve been better if she were around. Like my meals would’ve felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would’ve been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her - just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend… my wife.”

“Hi my loves, Introducing to you now “My Husband”! Mr. Vijay Deverakonda!! The man who taught me what true love feels like, The man who showed me what being in peace feels like! The man who told me everyday that dreaming big was absolutely ok and constantly telling me I was capable of achieving something much more than what I could possibly think I ever could,” added Rashmika Mandanna.