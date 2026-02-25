Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda to relive iconic Yenti Yenti moment at sangeet? Here's what we know

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding is the biggest news in the industry. The star couple are all set to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony. Their wedding and pre-wedding festivities will take place at Udaipur's Mementos. The couple kick-started their pre-wedding festivities on Wednesday as celebrity guests started arriving at the venue.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's sangeet night Amid this, Money Control reported that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda might recreate their iconic song, Yenti Yenti, during sangeet. The sangeet night was reportedly scheduled for Tuesday.

For the unversed, Yenti Yenti is the hit Telugu song from Mandanna and Deverakonda's first film together, Geetha Govindam.

Watch full song here:

It is believed that the two met on the sets of the 2018 film and fell in love eventually.

Reportedly, Vijay Deverakonda’s friends delivered a power-packed performance on Tuesday night during the sangeet. According to a report by Mid-Day, the groomsmen turned themselves into Deverakonda’s iconic ‘Rowdy’ persona and performed to some of his hit tracks.

“The groomsmen lit up the stage with a special performance on a popular ‘Rowdy’ track associated with Vijay, promising a high-energy act. Known for its electrifying beats and mass appeal, the song brought unstoppable energy to the celebration,” the report quoted a source.

Vijay Deverakonda’s mother gifts heirloom bangles to Rashmika: Report India Today reported that Deverakonda’s mother gifted heirloom bangles to the bride-to-be, Mandanna. Reportedly, a source said that the heartfelt moment was planned during the sangeet night.

“In a heartfelt gesture, Vijay’s mother will present Rashmika with traditional heirloom bangles during the sangeet ceremony, symbolising acceptance, love and family legacy,” the source told the portal.

The couple kick-started the wedding celebration with a Premier League earlier. Pool parties, games and an elaborate Japanese dinner were a part of the celebrations yesterday.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's haldi As per reports, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s haldi ceremony will take place today.

Mandanna and Deverakonda's wedding is scheduled for 26 February. Their big, fat, royal wedding is a close-knit affair. Only close friends, family and select colleagues from the film industry are invited.

Earlier in the day, celebs like Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Rahul Ravindran, Eesha Rebba and others were snapped arriving in Udaipur ahead of the much-awaited wedding.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding reception? It is believed that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will also host a grand wedding reception in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026, after the Udaipur wedding. Reportedly, the reception will take place at Taj Krishna, Hyderabad.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna recently made their relationship official and confirmed the news of their wedding. On Instagram, they announced that their wedding has been titled ‘The wedding of Virosh’.