Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda wedding: From date and venue to reception details - what we know so far

Reports suggest that actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are preparing to take their relationship to the next stage, with a wedding reportedly scheduled for 26 February 2026. According to Hindustan Times, the couple is expected to marry in Udaipur, with arrangements underway for an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends.

Sources cited by NDTV say the wedding will take place at a palace venue in Udaipur, months after the duo is believed to have got engaged in October 2025. The engagement, reportedly held in Hyderabad on 3 October, was said to be a private affair in the presence of immediate family members. Neither actor has made a formal announcement confirming either the engagement or the wedding date.

Following the wedding, the couple is expected to host a separate reception for members of the film industry in Hyderabad, according to NDTV. Details about the guest list and exact venue for the reception remain under wraps, in keeping with what has so far been a tightly guarded personal milestone for the two actors.

Rashmika Mandanna recently addressed speculation around her personal life during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, choosing to neither confirm nor deny the marriage rumours. “I wouldn’t like to confirm or deny the marriage. I will just say when it’s to be spoken about, we shall,” she said, maintaining her characteristic reticence on the subject.

Mandanna and Deverakonda have never publicly acknowledged being in a relationship, but have frequently shown support for each other’s work through social media posts and public appearances. Their camaraderie was particularly noticed during the 43rd India Day Parade in New York in August, where they served as Grand Marshals and were seen sharing the spotlight throughout the event.

Professionally, the two actors share a successful on-screen history. They have previously co-starred in the Telugu hits Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, both of which contributed to their popularity as a pairing. They are also reportedly set to collaborate again for director Rahul Sankrityan’s upcoming project.

On the work front, Deverakonda was last seen in Kingdom, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Mandanna, meanwhile, featured in Thamma alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, and also appeared in the Telugu film The Girlfriend.

Looking ahead, Mandanna has Cocktail 2 and Mysaa in the pipeline, while Deverakonda is set to headline Rowdy Janardhana.

For now, both actors continue to keep the focus firmly on their professional commitments, even as interest in their reported wedding plans continues to grow.