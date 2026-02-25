Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Wedding LIVE: Couple’s sangeet moment melts hearts online

The first images from the wedding ceremonies of actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have surfaced online, marking the latest moment in what fans are calling one of the most closely followed celebrity weddings of 2026. The couple, who recently confirmed their relationship after years of speculation, are set to marry on February 26 in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The wedding celebrations, officially titled “The Wedding of VIROSH”, began earlier this week with private pre-wedding festivities attended by close friends and family. Around 100 guests are expected at the ceremony, which will take place at the luxury Mementos by ITC Hotels property overlooking the Aravalli hills.

Rashmika and Vijay hold hands as the couple's sangeet begins A touching video from Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s pre-wedding celebrations in Udaipur has gone viral on social media. The clip captures the couple walking hand-in-hand during their sangeet ceremony, surrounded by warm lights and festive décor.

Rashmika appears radiant in a traditional outfit, while Vijay matches her elegance with his understated presence. The simple yet intimate moment has resonated with fans online, further building excitement around their Tuesday night celebrations, with Vijay’s mother affectionately referring to her future daughter-in-law as “My darling Rushi.”

PM Modi sent his warmest wishes to the couple The wedding has attracted attention beyond cinema circles. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to the couple, describing their union as the beginning of a “new, beautiful chapter” in their lives.

ViRosh wedding turns lavish The wedding celebrations of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have taken on a lavish scale, with reports suggesting that the entire ITC Mementos property has been reserved exclusively for their families and guests. The resort, which features 117 rooms priced between ₹20,000 and ₹70,000 per night, is estimated to cost between ₹1 crore and ₹2.5 crore per day, including catering and hospitality arrangements.

Haldi ceremony glimpses shared online On Wednesday morning, social media was flooded with images from the couple’s Haldi ceremony. Rashmika Mandanna shared a sneak peek showing pastel décor, turmeric bowls and rose petals arranged around traditional wooden stools. Paper flowers bearing the names “Rushie” and “Vijay” were visible in the background, hinting at the personal touches added by the couple.

Vijay Deverakonda also posted glimpses from the celebrations, while Rashmika shared a soft pastel-yellow table setting along with an illustration of their pets, Storm and Aura, riding together in a tiny yellow car — a detail fans quickly described as symbolic of their shared life.

With the Haldi ceremony now complete and the first photographs circulating widely online, anticipation continues to build as Udaipur prepares to host a wedding many fans see as a full-circle moment — the culmination of a love story that unfolded quietly in public view before finally being confirmed.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga arrives for wedding celebrations Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga was spotted arriving in Udaipur for the wedding festivities of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The director kept his look casual, wearing a printed kurta paired with jeans as he joined other guests at the venue. Vanga shares a close professional association with the couple, having directed Vijay in Arjun Reddy and Rashmika in Animal, making his presence at the celebrations a notable moment for fans.

ViRosh: From rumours to confirmation For nearly eight years, rumours about the pair’s relationship circulated widely after they starred together in successful Telugu films. Public appearances, social media interactions and industry speculation kept fans guessing, but the actors largely remained private about their personal lives.

That changed earlier this month when the couple released a joint statement confirming their wedding and acknowledging the nickname fans had given them.