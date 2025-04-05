Rashmika Mandanna’s 29th birthday: 5 must-watch movies of Pushpa star on OTT; Dear Comrade, Goodbye & more

Rashmika Mandanna, predominantly a Telugu actress, has established herself as the “lucky mascot” of movies – both Bollywood and Tollywood, thanks to her recent box office streaks in Chhaava, Animal and Pushpa 2.

These mega-blockbuster movies and her recent release Sikandar opposite Salman Khan have established Rashmika as a pan-India star.

As the actress celebrates her 29th birthday, let’s take a look at five must-watch Rashmika Mandanna movies that are available on OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, Apple TV, and Netflix.

Dear Comrade Dear Comrade, a 2019 Telugu romantic drama, follows the intense relationship between Bobby (Vijay Deverakonda), a hot-headed student union leader, and Lilly (Rashmika Mandanna), a spirited state-level cricketer.

As their love blossoms, Bobby’s temper and aggressive behaviour become hurdles in their relationship. Lilly, aspiring to overcome trauma and achieve her cricketing dreams, decides to walk away when Bobby's actions affect her peace. Check out how their love story unfolds.

Where to watch on OTT: Amazon Prime Video, Sun Nxt, JioHotstar

Geetha Govindam Geetha Govindam, a 2018 Telugu romantic comedy, is about Vijay Govind (Vijay Deverakonda), a young college lecturer who dreams of marriage and falls for Geetha (Rashmika Mandanna), a level-headed woman who's wary of strangers and isn't easy to convince.

While things seem to go smoothly, Vijay makes a terrible mistake that not only derails any hope for his love story but also has potential repercussions for his family.

Where to watch on OTT: Zee5, JioHotstar

Goodbye Goodbye, a 2022 Hindi drama starring Amitabh Bachchan, revolving around the Bhalla family coping with the sudden death of the mother, Gayatri. Her passing brings together her estranged children and their emotionally distant father, Harish.

Amid grief, conflicts, and emotional revelations, the family rediscovers the importance of traditions, love, and togetherness.

Where to watch on OTT: Netflix

Bheeshma Bheeshma, a 2020 Telugu romantic comedy starring Nithiin as Bheeshma Prasad, a carefree man who unexpectedly becomes the CEO of an organic farming company.

While trying to impress Chaitra, a smart and ambitious woman, he gets caught in a corporate battle involving agricultural innovation and unethical practices.

Where to watch on OTT: Netflix

Varisu Varisu, a 2023 Tamil family drama starring actor-turned-politician Vijay as Vijay Rajendran, the youngest son of a powerful business tycoon.

After the sudden death of his father, Vijay, who had distanced himself from the family, is unexpectedly named the heir to the business empire. Facing jealousy from his brothers and threats from rivals, he steps up to reunite the fractured family and protect the legacy.