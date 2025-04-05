Rashmika Mandanna’s 29th birthday: 5 must-watch movies of Pushpa star on OTT; Dear Comrade, Goodbye & more

Celebrating her 29th birthday, Rashmika Mandanna is recognized as a pan-India actress following hits like Animal and Pushpa 2. Her must-watch films on OTT include Dear Comrade, Geetha Govindam, and Goodbye, showcasing her versatility across genres.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published5 Apr 2025, 04:57 PM IST
Rashmika Mandanna recently starred opposite Salman Khan in Sikandar
Rashmika Mandanna recently starred opposite Salman Khan in Sikandar (PTI)

Rashmika Mandanna, predominantly a Telugu actress, has established herself as the “lucky mascot” of movies – both Bollywood and Tollywood, thanks to her recent box office streaks in Chhaava, Animal and Pushpa 2.

These mega-blockbuster movies and her recent release Sikandar opposite Salman Khan have established Rashmika as a pan-India star.

As the actress celebrates her 29th birthday, let’s take a look at five must-watch Rashmika Mandanna movies that are available on OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, Apple TV, and Netflix.

Also Read | Salman Khan’s ‘garbage response’ about Rashmika: Sona Mohapatra slams Bhaijaan

Dear Comrade

Dear Comrade, a 2019 Telugu romantic drama, follows the intense relationship between Bobby (Vijay Deverakonda), a hot-headed student union leader, and Lilly (Rashmika Mandanna), a spirited state-level cricketer.

As their love blossoms, Bobby’s temper and aggressive behaviour become hurdles in their relationship. Lilly, aspiring to overcome trauma and achieve her cricketing dreams, decides to walk away when Bobby's actions affect her peace. Check out how their love story unfolds.

Where to watch on OTT: Amazon Prime Video, Sun Nxt, JioHotstar

Geetha Govindam

Geetha Govindam, a 2018 Telugu romantic comedy, is about Vijay Govind (Vijay Deverakonda), a young college lecturer who dreams of marriage and falls for Geetha (Rashmika Mandanna), a level-headed woman who's wary of strangers and isn't easy to convince.

While things seem to go smoothly, Vijay makes a terrible mistake that not only derails any hope for his love story but also has potential repercussions for his family.

Where to watch on OTT: Zee5, JioHotstar

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna ‘disregarded Kannada’, claims Congress MLA

Goodbye

Goodbye, a 2022 Hindi drama starring Amitabh Bachchan, revolving around the Bhalla family coping with the sudden death of the mother, Gayatri. Her passing brings together her estranged children and their emotionally distant father, Harish.

Amid grief, conflicts, and emotional revelations, the family rediscovers the importance of traditions, love, and togetherness.

Where to watch on OTT: Netflix

Bheeshma

Bheeshma, a 2020 Telugu romantic comedy starring Nithiin as Bheeshma Prasad, a carefree man who unexpectedly becomes the CEO of an organic farming company.

While trying to impress Chaitra, a smart and ambitious woman, he gets caught in a corporate battle involving agricultural innovation and unethical practices.

Where to watch on OTT: Netflix

Also Read | Sai Pallavi- Rashmika Mandanna: Meet the highest-paid South Indian female actors

Varisu

Varisu, a 2023 Tamil family drama starring actor-turned-politician Vijay as Vijay Rajendran, the youngest son of a powerful business tycoon.

After the sudden death of his father, Vijay, who had distanced himself from the family, is unexpectedly named the heir to the business empire. Facing jealousy from his brothers and threats from rivals, he steps up to reunite the fractured family and protect the legacy.

Where to watch on OTT: Amazon Prime Video, Sun Nxt

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentRashmika Mandanna’s 29th birthday: 5 must-watch movies of Pushpa star on OTT; Dear Comrade, Goodbye & more
MoreLess
First Published:5 Apr 2025, 04:57 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Entertainment

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.