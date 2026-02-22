‘Rasna girl’ who starred in 50 ads, worked with Amitabh Bachchan, later died in plane crash on birthday; Find out who

The Bollywood industry witnessed the rise and fall of many stars. While some gained recognition much later in their career, a few became popular instantly. Among them was child actor Taruni Sachdev. Best known for the Rasna ad, she rose to fame early in her life and went on to work with A-listers like Amitabh Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor. However, it all came crashing down when the little girl passed away in a tragic incident.

Who was Taruni Sachdev Taruni Sachdev began her career in the entertainment industry at the age of four with television advertisements. She quickly gained recognition for her natural screen presence and became widely known as the “Rasna Girl” after starring in the popular commercial alongside Karisma Kapoor.

Over the years, she was reportedly featured in more than fifty advertisements for big brands like Colgate, ICICI Bank, Parachute, Saffola Oil, and Kesar Badam Milk, becoming one of the most recognisable child models in Indian advertising.

Advertisement

Apart from commercials, she also appeared on the television quiz show Kya Aap Paanchvi Pass Se Tez Hain?, hosted by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Director shares throwback pic of Taruni Sachdev Earlier this year, Malayalam director Vinayan remembered Taruni Sachdev. Sharing her fond memories, she recalled the child actor essaying the role of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s daughter in the film Vellinakshatram.

He dropped an old picture of the late child artist from the sets and wrote, "A wonder child who shocked everyone.’

Director remembers Taruni Sachdev.

Sachdev also starred in the film Sathyam alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Advertisement

"That wonder child who had an acting charm that amazed everyone passed away along with her mother, Geetha, in a helicopter accident in Nepal in 2012 when she was just 14 years old,” added director Vinayan.

Taruni Sachdev's death on 14th birthday Taruni Sachdev had made her debut in Bollywood films and television. Before her untimely death, she was working on the Tamil thriller Vetri Selvan, and nearly wrapped up half of the film’s shoot before the ill-fated day. After filming most of her key scenes, Taruni travelled with her mother, Geetha Sachdev, from Pokhara to Jomsom in Nepal when the accident took place on May 14, 2012, her 14th birthday. They were on board an aircraft operated by Agni Air when the plane crashed, claiming their lives along with 20 others.

Advertisement

Her body was later brought back to Mumbai and cremated on May 16.

Taruni Sachdev in Paa After Malayalam films, Taruni starred in the 2009 film Paa, alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Vidya Balan. In this movie, she played Amitabh Bachchan's school friend, Somi.

After learning about her sudden demise, Abhishek Bachchan shared on Twitter, "SHOCKED and very saddened to hear about the Nepal plane crash. Lost 1 of my cutest co-stars. Little Taruni Sachdev from PAA. Speechless....."

“Please God, may this not be true,” added Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter.

Karisma Kapoor had said, “Deeply saddened to hear the news. She was a lovely, vibrant child. My heartfelt condolences to her family.”