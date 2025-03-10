Bollywood actor Aamir Khan recently spilt the beans on ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ co-stars Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon, claiming that the two did not get along well during the movie's shooting.

Andaz Apna Apna is a 1994 comedy that has gained cult status over the years. Besides Aamir Khan, the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial featured Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Aamir said, “Something was going on between Raveena and Karisma at the time.”

“So when Raveena would come, Karisma would leave and when Karishma would come, Raveena would leave,” he explained.

Watch Aamir Khan talk about tension between Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon:

Aamir also shared that the film was completed with a lot of difficulty, “but I always believed in that film.”

He said that though both he and Salman were very popular at the time, the film did not do well in theatres.

“And then suddenly, over time, I realised (that) in home entertainment, everyone is watching it. I believe it is the number one home entertainment film. Every generation has seen it; every generation wants to show it to the next generation,” Aamir said.

Aamir Khan: Cinema Ka Jadugar A special festival titled “Aamir Khan: Cinema Ka Jadugar”, commencing March 14, was also announced as a tribute to Aamir Khan and his contribution to Indian cinema. The festival will re-release some of the actor's best films, including 3 Idiots, Taare Zameen Par, and Dangal, in theatres.

Aamir Khan's upcoming projects Aamir will next star in "Sitaare Zameen Par", which is a sequel to his 2007 movie "Taare Zameen Par”, which marked his directorial debut and received critical acclaim. The film will, however, have a fresh story and characters. It is expected to be released this year.

He will also collaborate with Javed Akhtar on Aamir Khan Productions' upcoming film, Lahore 1947, which will be headlined by Sunny Deol.