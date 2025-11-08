Raveena Tandon calls out Air India again, expresses disappointment over ‘real let down' as pet parent, airline responds

Actress Raveena Tandon criticised Air India once again, claiming that the Tata group owned airline “ is becoming less pet friendly.”

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the actor wrote, “coming from a legacy of Tata and the love that RatanTata had to dogs and animals , so disappointed to learn that @airindia is becoming less pet friendly . Besides hiking up the prices of the pets that you carry , you cannot even travel with your in cabin pet in business class. A real let down for all those who travel. With their pets , who are better behaved than most humans . Again.”

What did Air India say? In response, Air India said that the airline 'thanked' the actress for highlighting the issue, promising to look into it.

“Dear Ma'am, thank you for highlighting this to us. Let us review and connect with you,” Air India said in response to Raveena Tandon's post.

When Raveena Tandon criticised Air India before? This is not the first time that Tandon expressed her unhappiness with Air India. Last month, the actress had criticised the airline, claiming that Air India puts “pet parents through a lot.”

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Raveena shared an article which reported how private airline Akasa Air will allow passengers to fly with two pets in the cabin.

What did Raveena Tandon say? Sharing the article, the actor wrote, “Take a cue @airindia. Sometimes, you all put pet parents through a lot of inconvenience. Our babies are better behaved than most of some human passengers you get on board.”

What are Akasa and Air India's pet policies? Air India allows passengers to travel with domestic dogs and cats on both domestic and select international flights. Pets can be carried either in as checked baggage, or via the cargo, depending on their weight, carrier size, and destination, as per their website.

For travelling with your pet in the cabin, the combined weight of the pet and its carrier must not be more than 7 kg (15 lb). There are also certain requirements about the container size and ventilation. Pets 7-32 kg, including container can be checked baggage in cargo.

On the other hand, Akasa Air allows passenger to travel with their pets in domestic flights.

As per the official website, Akasa Airlines allows cats and dogs aged three months or older to travel under their Pets on Akasa program. A maximum of three pets can be accommodated per flight, including two in the cabin and one in the cargo compartment.