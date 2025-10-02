Raveena Tandon slams Air India, hails Akasa Air for pet policy: 'Take a cue'

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon recently slammed Air India over their pet policy for passengers. Instead, she praised Akasa Air. She took to her X, formerly Twitter account, and shared an article. It mentioned that Akasa Air now allows two pets with a passenger on board in the cabin.

Raveena Tandon compares Air India with Akasa Air Reacting to the news, the actor wrote, "Take a cue @airindia. Sometimes, you all put pet parents through a lot of inconvenience. Our babies are better behaved than most of some human passengers you get on board."

Neither Air India nor Akasa Air have replied to the post yet.

See post:

Raveena Tandon slams Air India.

For the unversed, Air India allows passengers to travel with domestic dogs and cats on both domestic and select international flights. Pets can be carried either in as checked baggage, or via the cargo, depending on their weight, carrier size, and destination, as their website.

For travelling with your pet in the cabin, the combined weight of the pet and its carrier must not be more than 7 kg (15 lb). There are also certain requirements about the container size and ventilation. Pets 7-32 kg, including container can be checked baggage in cargo.

On the other hand, Akasa Air allows passenger to travel with their pets in domestic flights so far.

As per the official website, Akasa Airlines allows cats and dogs aged three months or older to travel under their Pets on Akasa program. A maximum of three pets can be accommodated per flight, including two in the cabin and one in the cargo compartment.

When Raveena Tandon praised Air India While Tandon isn't happy with Air India's policy regarding travelling with pets, earlier this year, she showed faith in the airline after the fatal crash of the London-bound flight AI171 in Ahmedabad.

She had posted pictures from her Air India flight on Instagram.

In the caption, she wrote, "New Beginnings … to rise and fly again against all odds … to pick up and start all over, new resolve towards greater strength. The atmosphere solemn, and the crews' welcoming smiles were tinted with sadness. The Silent passengers and crew are bonding with unspoken condolences and subtle confidence. Condolences to the families that have lost their loved ones. A wound that will never heal. Godspeed always @airindia. Fearless and a will to overcome and be strong again."

