Ravi Dubey Net Worth: From bungalows in Mumbai to business empire with Sargun Mehta - Check Ramayana actor's earnings

Excitement is growing ahead of the release of the Ramayana teaser, with actor Ravi Dubey taking on the iconic role of Laxman. Known for his work on television and digital platforms, Dubey is not only a talented actor but also a successful businessman. According to Koimoi.com, his combined net worth with wife and fellow actor-producer Sargun Mehta is estimated to be over ₹150 crore.

Dubey gained popularity through TV shows like Jamai Raja and Matsya Kaand, earning a loyal fan base for his varied performances. His appearances on reality shows such as Nach Baliye 5 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 further boosted his fame. His upcoming role in Ramayana is being described as a milestone in his acting career.

Off-screen, Dubey and Mehta are regarded as one of the entertainment industry's leading power couples. Together, they run Dreamiyata Entertainment, a production company behind several hit TV shows and music videos. The duo also own luxurious homes in Mumbai and Punjab and are actively involved in brand promotions and other business ventures.