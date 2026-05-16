Ravi Mohan announces acting break until divorce is finalised, addresses Keneeshaa Francis controversy

Tamil actor Ravi Mohan has announced a break from acting until his divorce is finalised, while publicly addressing allegations, cyberbullying and speculation surrounding Keneeshaa Francis.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published16 May 2026, 07:40 PM IST
Tamil actor Ravi Mohan has announced that he will step away from acting until his divorce proceedings with estranged wife Aarti Ravi are concluded.
Tamil actor Ravi Mohan has announced that he will step away from acting until his divorce proceedings with estranged wife Aarti Ravi are concluded.

Tamil actor Ravi Mohan turned emotional during a press interaction in Chennai on Saturday, declaring that he would not continue acting or release films until his ongoing divorce case is resolved.

Ravi Mohan takes acting break until divorce ends

The announcement comes after weeks of intense speculation surrounding his personal life and public scrutiny over his reported closeness with Keneeshaa Francis.

The actor, previously known to audiences as Jayam Ravi, addressed the media a day after Keneeshaa Francis announced her withdrawal from social media and said she had left Chennai following sustained online criticism. The controversy surrounding the trio has dominated Tamil entertainment discussions in recent days, particularly across social media platforms.

Also Read | Keneeshaa Francis speaks out amid online abuse over Ravi-Aarti divorce drama

Speaking at the press meet, Ravi Mohan said he had endured years of “unnecessary humiliation” and could no longer remain silent. According to multiple reports, the actor stated that public perceptions of him as a soft-spoken individual had been mistaken for weakness. He also invoked the Tamil phrase “saadhu miranda kaadu kolladhu”, loosely interpreted as a warning not to provoke a patient or calm person beyond their limits.

Fighting back tears during the interaction, Ravi Mohan announced, “Until my divorce comes through I will not act.” He added that he would only return once the ongoing cyberbullying and public attacks surrounding his personal life came to an end.

The actor also addressed Keneeshaa Francis directly for the first time amid months of rumours linking the two. “You have sent Keneeshaa away... I wish her a good life,” he said during the press meet, appearing visibly distressed.

Also Read | Aamir Khan reveals how divorce with 1st wife Reena made him turn to alcohol

The public scrutiny intensified after Ravi Mohan and Keneeshaa Francis were seen together at several public events in recent months, fuelling speculation regarding the nature of their relationship. Their appearances became a frequent subject of online discussion, particularly after viral clips from an event in Kerala circulated widely.

The divorce proceedings between Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi remain pending before the Chennai High Court, while the actor’s announcement has raised questions about the status of his forthcoming film projects and release schedules.

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.

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