Ravi Mohan announces acting break until divorce is finalised, addresses Keneeshaa Francis controversy

Tamil actor Ravi Mohan turned emotional during a press interaction in Chennai on Saturday, declaring that he would not continue acting or release films until his ongoing divorce case is resolved.
The announcement comes after weeks of intense speculation surrounding his personal life and public scrutiny over his reported closeness with Keneeshaa Francis.
The actor, previously known to audiences as Jayam Ravi, addressed the media a day after Keneeshaa Francis announced her withdrawal from social media and said she had left Chennai following sustained online criticism. The controversy surrounding the trio has dominated Tamil entertainment discussions in recent days, particularly across social media platforms.
Speaking at the press meet, Ravi Mohan said he had endured years of “unnecessary humiliation” and could no longer remain silent. According to multiple reports, the actor stated that public perceptions of him as a soft-spoken individual had been mistaken for weakness. He also invoked the Tamil phrase “saadhu miranda kaadu kolladhu”, loosely interpreted as a warning not to provoke a patient or calm person beyond their limits.
Fighting back tears during the interaction, Ravi Mohan announced, “Until my divorce comes through I will not act.” He added that he would only return once the ongoing cyberbullying and public attacks surrounding his personal life came to an end.
The actor also addressed Keneeshaa Francis directly for the first time amid months of rumours linking the two. “You have sent Keneeshaa away... I wish her a good life,” he said during the press meet, appearing visibly distressed.
The public scrutiny intensified after Ravi Mohan and Keneeshaa Francis were seen together at several public events in recent months, fuelling speculation regarding the nature of their relationship. Their appearances became a frequent subject of online discussion, particularly after viral clips from an event in Kerala circulated widely.
The divorce proceedings between Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi remain pending before the Chennai High Court, while the actor’s announcement has raised questions about the status of his forthcoming film projects and release schedules.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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