Ravi Mohan announces acting break until divorce is finalised, addresses Keneeshaa Francis controversy

Tamil actor Ravi Mohan turned emotional during a press interaction in Chennai on Saturday, declaring that he would not continue acting or release films until his ongoing divorce case is resolved.
The announcement comes after weeks of intense speculation surrounding his personal life and public scrutiny over his reported closeness with Keneeshaa Francis.
The actor, previously known to audiences as Jayam Ravi, addressed the media a day after Keneeshaa Francis announced her withdrawal from social media and said she had left Chennai following sustained online criticism. The controversy surrounding the trio has dominated Tamil entertainment discussions in recent days, particularly across social media platforms.
Speaking at the press meet, Ravi Mohan said he had endured years of “unnecessary humiliation” and could no longer remain silent. According to multiple reports, the actor stated that public perceptions of him as a soft-spoken individual had been mistaken for weakness. He also invoked the Tamil phrase “saadhu miranda kaadu kolladhu”, loosely interpreted as a warning not to provoke a patient or calm person beyond their limits.
Fighting back tears during the interaction, Ravi Mohan announced, “Until my divorce comes through I will not act.” He added that he would only return once the ongoing cyberbullying and public attacks surrounding his personal life came to an end.
The actor also addressed Keneeshaa Francis directly for the first time amid months of rumours linking the two. “You have sent Keneeshaa away... I wish her a good life,” he said during the press meet, appearing visibly distressed.
The public scrutiny intensified after Ravi Mohan and Keneeshaa Francis were seen together at several public events in recent months, fuelling speculation regarding the nature of their relationship. Their appearances became a frequent subject of online discussion, particularly after viral clips from an event in Kerala circulated widely.
The divorce proceedings between Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi remain pending before the Chennai High Court, while the actor’s announcement has raised questions about the status of his forthcoming film projects and release schedules.