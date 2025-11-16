Ravie Dubey, Sargun Mehta offer prayers at Ujjains Mahakaleshwar Temple, attend Bhasma Aarti

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): Celebrity power couple Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta made a blissful visit to the revered Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. During their visit, the couple offered prayers and also took part in the sacred Bhasma Aarti on Sunday.

Sharing their experience in the temple, Ravie said, "The arrangements were good. The temple committee left no stone unturned, not just for us but the massive crowd of devotees who had arrived at the temple. With the blessings of Shree Mahakal, everything was carried out with much ease."

One of the most significant spiritual practices dedicated to Lord Shiva, Bhasma Aarti (offering with ashes), is performed during the auspicious Brahma Muhurta, between 3:30 and 5:30 AM. According to religious beliefs, the wishes of the devotee who participates in the Bhasma aarti are fulfilled.

As per the temple traditions, the ritual begins with the opening of Baba Mahakal's doors in the early hours, followed by a holy bath with Panchamrit, a sacred mixture of milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey.

The deity is then adorned with hemp and sandalwood before the unique Bhasma Aarti and dhoop-deep Aarti take place, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of drums and the resonating sound of conch shells.

On the work front, Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta recently unveiled their latest romantic single, 'Fanaa Karr De'.

Ravie and Sargun tied the knot on December 7, 2013. The couple first met on the set of the TV show 12/24 Karol Bagh, where their on-screen collaboration blossomed into love during the shoot.

In 2019, they launched their production company, Dreamiyata Drama, which went on to produce popular shows such as Udaariyaan and Junooniya.

Ravie will soon be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming magnum opus 'Ramayana'. As announced by the makers, Ranbir Kapoor will lead the narrative as Lord Rama, while Ravie Dubey will portray Lakshman. Yash will be seen as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.