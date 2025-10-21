Raza Murad remembers 'guru' and 'co-actor' Asrani, says 'He was born to act, entertain'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 (ANI): Among a few actors who managed to carve a niche for themselves in the golden era of Hindi cinema, Govardhan Asrani, fondly known as Asrani, became a beloved figure across generations. The actor passed away on Monday after battling health issues for a long time.

While tributes continue to pour in, veteran actor Raza Murad also offered his final respects, further reflecting on collaborating with the late actor and his cinematic journey.

Speaking to ANI, Raza Murad said, "An era has come to an end with the passing of Asrani Sahab. An era that spoke with pride for almost six decades. I don't think there would be any artist with the same versatility that Asrani Sahab had, except for two or three artists. You could give him comic roles, you could give him villainous roles, you could give him serious roles; he also appeared as a hero in many Gujarati and Hindi films. whatever role he played, he did it very successfully."

The veteran actor remembered his old ties with Asrani, revealing being a student under him at the Film and Television Institute of India in 1969.

"I had many other relationships with him. First, there was a guru-disciple relationship, then I was his co-actor; we worked together in Namak Haram. After that, I worked under his direction in the film Dil Hi To Hai. We also did many shows together," he shared.

Remembering Asrani's celebrated film career, Raza Murad stated that the late actor was born to not just act but also entertain people.

"He lived a wonderful life, played all kinds of roles with great ease, and kept making people laugh, kept entertaining people, both in front of the camera and behind the camera. And one of his iconic roles, the jailor of the British era, became an immortal role," he added.

Actor-comedian Asrani passed away on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 84 years old. His last rites were performed at Santacruz Crematorium where his family gathered for the last rites. (ANI)