Reacher 4 review: Alan Ritchson remains magnetic in this ambitious season

Reacher has always worked best when it keeps things simple: Jack Reacher arrives somewhere, notices what everyone else has overlooked and eventually leaves a trail of broken bones behind him. Season 4 takes that familiar formula and stretches it into a considerably larger conspiracy, with mixed results.

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Spoilers ahead Based on Lee Child's 2009 novel Gone Tomorrow, the fourth season moves Reacher to Philadelphia rather than the book's New York setting. The story begins with a disturbing encounter on a subway train, where a troubled woman named Anna Merrick kills herself in front of Reacher.

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What initially appears to be an isolated tragedy soon opens the door to a dangerous conspiracy involving a senator, the CIA and secrets connected to American military intervention in Indonesia in the 1970s.

The season wastes little time getting started. The opening episodes move briskly between investigation, violence and revelations, giving the story enough momentum to avoid the sluggishness that can affect eight-episode thrillers. There is a constant sense that another piece of the puzzle is about to fall into place.

At the centre of it all is Alan Ritchson, who remains ideally suited to the role. Ritchson understands that Reacher's intimidation comes from restraint rather than theatrics. He does not need to raise his voice or constantly remind everyone that he is dangerous. A stare, a pause or a few clipped words are usually enough. His physical presence does much of the work, while his performance keeps Reacher's dry confidence from becoming cartoonish.

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The Philadelphia setting also gives the season a different identity. Reacher remains an outsider, but this time he is surrounded by a larger group of people who become involved in the investigation. Philadelphia detective Tamara Green, played by Sydelle Noel, is among the more substantial additions, while Anna's brother Jacob also becomes an important ally.

The supporting cast is generally solid, although Kevin Corrigan is the standout. His portrayal of Docherty, an exhausted veteran detective with very little patience for Reacher's methods, provides some of the season's best moments. Corrigan gives the character an understated weariness that works particularly well against Ritchson's almost immovable confidence.

The villains are less successful. They are certainly ruthless enough to justify Reacher's involvement, but their characterisation feels comparatively thin. The season gives them increasingly elaborate motivations and connections to its wider conspiracy, yet the additional layers do not necessarily make them more compelling.

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That problem becomes more noticeable as the season progresses. Season 4 takes considerably more creative liberties with Gone Tomorrow than might be expected. The adaptation changes elements of the villains' backstories and motivations and introduces substantial material that is not found in the novel. For viewers who already know the book, this makes the season harder to predict. However, the changes also make the story feel more complicated than the premise really requires.

The original Reacher formula has always benefited from its directness. Reacher sees a problem, follows the evidence and eventually confronts the people responsible. Season 4 still does all of that, but surrounds the process with a much larger political and espionage narrative.

Fortunately, the action remains one of the show's strongest assets. The fights are physical and forceful, while Ritchson's imposing frame makes Reacher's victories feel suitably consequential. The character is exceptionally capable without being presented as an invincible superhero, and his intelligence remains as important as his strength.

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The first three episodes are particularly effective because they balance the mystery with the action without allowing either to overwhelm the other. The further the conspiracy expands, however, the more the season occasionally loses sight of what makes Reacher distinctive.

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That does not make Season 4 a weak entry. It remains fast-paced, entertaining and confidently performed, with Ritchson continuing to carry the series with ease. But its greatest strength is also its biggest lesson: Reacher does not need an enormous conspiracy to be compelling. The character himself is enough.

Season 4 premiered on Prime Video on 12 August 2026 and consists of eight episodes. The series has already been renewed for a fifth season, ensuring that Ritchson's version of the wandering former military policeman will return for another case.

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.