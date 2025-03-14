‘Reacher’ Season 3 becomes Prime Video’s biggest returning hit with 54.6 million viewers in 19 days

  • Reacher Season 3 has become Prime Video’s most-watched returning season, with 54.6 million viewers in 19 days. The action-packed series, based on Lee Child’s Persuader, continues to gain global traction, especially in the UK, Germany, and Brazil.

14 Mar 2025
Based on Persuader, the season follows Jack Reacher on a dangerous undercover mission. With its continued success, the show has already been renewed for Season 4.

Amazon Prime Video's Reacher Season 3 has set a new benchmark as the most-watched returning season in the platform’s history, attracting 54.6 million viewers globally in its first 19 days. According to The Wrap, this figure marks a 0.5% increase from Season 2, solidifying the show’s continued popularity.

Global appeal and international dominance

More than half (56%) of Reacher Season 3’s audience, as per the report, came from international markets, with particularly strong performances in the UK, Germany, and Brazil. The season's widespread appeal has contributed to its position as the most-watched Prime Video season since Fallout Season 1 for the same period.

Synopsis and plot details

Based on Lee Child’s novel Persuader, Reacher Season 3 follows the titular character as he hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out. In his mission, he uncovers a world of secrecy and violence—and is forced to confront unfinished business from his past. Alan Ritchson reprises his role as Jack Reacher, going undercover to take down a formidable foe with deep ties to his history.

Production team and cast

Genre: Action, Suspense, Drama

Directors: Sam Hill, Gary Fleder

Producers: Nick Santora, Scott Sullivan, Mick Betancourt, Alan Ritchson, Paula Wagner, Marcy Ross, Lee Child, Don Granger, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Matt Thunell

Cast: Alan Ritchson, Maria Sten, Sonya Cassidy, Johnny Berchtold, Roberto Montesinos, Olivier Richters, Brian Tee, Anthony Michael Hall

Looking ahead to Season 4

With Reacher already renewed for a fourth season ahead of its Season 3 premiere, the show’s future looks bright. Fans can anticipate more high-stakes action as Ritchson’s character continues his relentless pursuit of justice.

As Reacher continues to dominate streaming charts, its growing fanbase eagerly awaits what’s next in the franchise.

14 Mar 2025
