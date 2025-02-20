Reacher Season 3 OTT release today: Reacher, one of the most successful Amazon Prime Video series of all time since its 2022 debut, is set for the premiere of Season 3 today, February 20.

Reacher is also one of Prime Video’s top five most-watched original seasons ever. Its second instalment – which boasts a near-perfect 98% Rotten Tomatoes score – was Prime’s most-watched title of 2023 within five days of its premiere.

Meanwhile, Reacher season 3 has landed a 100% Rotten Tomatoes.

Reacher Season 3: When and where to watch Reacher Season 3 is exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from Thursday, February 20.

However, only the first three episodes have been aired on Prime Video for the Reacher, and subsequent episodes will be released weekly every Thursday until 27 March 2025.

Reacher Season 3: Plot Season 3 of Reacher is based on 2003’s Persuader, the seventh novel in Lee Child's Jack Reacher series. This season, Reacher goes undercover to take down a dangerous criminal organization.

The story follows Reacher as he fakes the rescue of Richard Beck, the son of a powerful crime boss, to gain the gang’s trust. His real mission? To dismantle the organization from within and rescue an undercover DEA agent who has been missing for years. Along the way, he uncovers secrets, betrayal, and a sinister conspiracy that puts his life in grave danger.

Reacher Season 3: Cast Alan Ritchson returns as the titular character, and Maria Sten reprises her role as Frances Neagley. New cast members, including Anthony Michael Hall, Sonya Cassidy, Brian Tee, and Olivier Richters, also join the series this season.

Reacher Season 3: First reviews Early reviews have praised the season for its intense action sequences and Ritchson's compelling performance. Critics have highlighted the show's ability to deliver thrilling, adrenaline-fueled episodes, maintaining the tension and excitement that fans have come to expect.

“Courtesy of Alan Ritchson’s stoic lead performance as the noble behemoth, it remains satisfyingly mean, macho, and — literally and figuratively — muscular.” – Nick Schager, The Daily Beast

“Alan Ritchson and the team behind this series have managed to once again deliver an entire season of laughs, surprises, and thrills.” — Aaron Peterson, The Hollywood Outsider

“When it comes to television that exists to activate the pleasure sensors of the brain, you simply cannot find a better option than Reacher.” — Jacob Hall, Slashfilm

“The third season of Reacher remains relentlessly entertaining.” — MN Miller, FandomWire