Reactions to the death of Ozzy Osbourne

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Ozzy Osbourne, frontman of 1970s British heavy metal band Black Sabbath, has died at the age of 76, his family said on Tuesday.

No cause of death was given but Osbourne revealed in 2020 that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. The illness made him unable to walk, and he performed his last concert on July 5 in Birmingham sitting on a black throne.

Following are some reactions to his death:

FAMILY STATEMENT, SIGNED BY WIFE SHARON AND HIS CHILDREN

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love."

ROLLING STONES' RONNIE WOOD, ON SOCIAL MEDIA

"I am so very sad to hear of the death of Ozzy Osbourne. What a lovely goodbye concert he had at Back To The Beginning in Birmingham."

ELTON JOHN, ON SOCIAL MEDIA

"So sad to hear the news of Ozzy Osbourne passing away. He was a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods - a true legend. He was also one of the funniest people I've ever met. I will miss him dearly. To Sharon and the family, I send my condolences and love."

PARKINSON'S UK CHARITY, ON SOCIAL MEDIA

"News of Ozzy Osbourne's death, so soon after his celebratory homecoming show, will come as a shock to so many. By speaking openly about both his diagnosis and life with Parkinson's, Ozzy and all his family helped so many families in the same situation. They normalised tough conversations and made others feel less alone with a condition that's on the rise and affecting more people every day."

SINGER ALI CAMPBELL, ON SOCIAL MEDIA

"The Prince of Darkness. A true Birmingham legend. The undisputed king of heavy metal. You didn't just shape a culture, you defined it. You led from the front and never looked back. My thoughts are with Sharon and the entire Osbourne family during this time."

SHABANA MAHMOOD, MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT FOR BIRMINGHAM LADYWOOD, ON SOCIAL MEDIA

"An honour to have celebrated the extraordinary life and legacy of Ozzy Osbourne just weeks ago. Devastated to hear the news of his death today. One of the greatest gifts my city gave the world. My thoughts are with his family. In Ozzy's own words: Birmingham forever."

ASTON VILLA FOOTBALL CLUB, ON SOCIAL MEDIA

"Aston Villa Football Club is saddened to learn that world-renowned rockstar and Villan Ozzy Osbourne has passed away. Growing up in Aston, not far from Villa Park, Ozzy always held a special connection to the club and the community he came from."

SINGER YUNGBLUD, ON SOCIAL MEDIA

"I will never forget you - you will be in every single note I sing and with me every single time I walk on stage. Your cross around my neck is the most precious thing I own... I am truly heartbroken. You were the greatest of all time."

SINGER ROD STEWART, ON SOCIAL MEDIA