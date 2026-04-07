‘Ready for National Awards’: Aditya Dhar reacts as Dhurandhar 2 smashes box office records

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar is basking in the massive success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the much-anticipated sequel that has taken the global box office by storm. Released on March 19, the film has not only delivered record-breaking numbers but also sparked widespread acclaim — with conversations now turning towards potential National Awards recognition.

The latest endorsement came from Sankshita, niece of veteran actor Raj Zutshi, who took to social media to praise the film and its director. In her glowing review, she highlighted how sequels often struggle to match expectations but said Dhurandhar 2 had surpassed them.

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She wrote that Dhar had created an “extraordinary film” and added that he “truly deserves a National Award” for building such a remarkable cinematic legacy.

Responding to the praise, Aditya Dhar reshared her post on Instagram Stories with a confident remark: “Always prepared for the National Awards!” — a statement that has since caught fans’ attention and further fuelled award-season buzz.

Star Power Backs The Film The film’s growing reputation received another boost when celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli publicly lauded the project after watching it.

Anushka Sharma praised Dhar’s conviction in crafting an almost four-hour-long film, calling it “gripping, immersive and meticulously crafted.” She also commended the performances across the board, singling out Ranveer Singh for delivering what she described as a “solid, flawless performance” in a once-in-a-lifetime role.

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She further applauded the ensemble cast, including R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and veteran actor Rakesh Bedi, stating that each performance was integral to the film’s impact.

Reacting to her praise, Dhar expressed gratitude, saying such appreciation from a fellow actor motivates him to aim higher and continue telling stories with “honesty, heart and purpose.”

Virat Kohli, meanwhile, shared an equally enthusiastic response. Calling the film a never-before-seen cinematic experience in India, he said it evoked a wide range of emotions and held his attention throughout its lengthy runtime.

He described Dhar as a “genius” and said Ranveer Singh had reached “a different level” with his performance, calling it “beyond brilliant.”

In his reply, Dhar called Kohli a “once-in-a-generation legend,” adding that the cricketer’s words meant a great deal to him. He also said Kohli’s journey continues to inspire filmmakers to create work that makes the country proud.

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A Sequel That Outperformed The Original

Dhurandhar: The Revenge builds on the success of its predecessor Dhurandhar, which released in December 2025 and went on to become the highest-grossing film of the year.

In a remarkable feat, the sequel has already surpassed the lifetime collection of the original within just 11 days of its release — underlining its massive box office pull.

The film sees Ranveer Singh reprise his lead role, alongside Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt, who return to continue the high-stakes narrative.

Raj Zutshi, who plays Lt General Shamshad Hassan — the Director General of ISI and the film’s central antagonist — also delivers a key performance that has drawn attention.

What Lies Ahead

With strong word-of-mouth, star endorsements, and record-breaking numbers, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is shaping up to be one of the biggest cinematic events of the year.

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