'Ready to transfer case to SIT': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Zubeen Gargs death probe

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 25 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has assured a proper investigation into the demise of legendary singer Zubeen Garg.

Addressing mediapersons here on Thursday, the chief minister addressed the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) by the Assam Police, adding that the case will be transferred to the CBI if needed.

"If the people of Assam feel that the SIT has failed to investigate this properly, then we will be ready to transfer the case to CBI. The SIT will have full freedom to investigate the case with complete professional integrity. We will have to wait for some time; all people who were present in Singapore, along with Zubeen Garg, will be questioned," he said.

Sarma's comments came shortly after the state formed an SIT to probe the "suspicious" and "tragic" demise of the late singer.

According to Assam DGP Harmeet Singh, the SIT will be headed by Special DGP MP Gupta.

"As directed by the Hon'ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa Sir, a Special Investigation Team led by Shri M.P Gupta, Spl DGP @AssamCid has been constituted to ensure a transparent & time-bound investigation into the suspicious & tragic demise of Zubeen Garg," the DGP posted on X.

Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19 after an alleged drowning incident. His body was flown to the national captial Delhi and later transported to Assam on a commercial flight that landed in Guwahati on Sunday morning. Garg was in Singapore for the Northeast India Festival.

His final rites were carried out in the Kamarkuchi village of Assam on September 23, in the presence of hundreds of fans, his family members, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and other political leaders.