RHOC's Alexis Bellino and John Janssen get married in a dreamy, rustic chic Laguna Beach celebration

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Alexis Bellino is officially married. The 48-year-old reality star tied the knot with John Janssen in Laguna Beach, California, on Friday, October 3, surrounded by 140 guests—including RHOC’s Tamra Judge, Jo De La Rosa, and Heather Amin, along with McBee Dynasty’s Galyna Saltkovska, according to People.

“We envisioned a dreamy, romantic, rustic chic vibe with earthy elegance,” Bellino told People, describing the setting as “whimsical” and deeply personal. She said she knew the venue was meant to be the moment she stepped out of her car and “immediately felt the presence” of her late mother, Penelope, who passed away in August 2023.

“Our venue gave us that perfect mix of natural beauty and privacy, nestled between the canyon and the sea. It felt like we were celebrating in a secret garden by the ocean,” she said.

The outfit and wedding moments The ceremony space was dressed in soft whites, dusty rose, and natural wood, with guests asked to wear light, earthy tones to fit the setting’s calm aesthetic. Bellino wore three different bridal looks throughout the night. Her ceremony gown took six months to create, designed by Julie Hurt of Modern Bride and DiKaSa Bridal Couture in Scottsdale, Arizona, reports People.

“We created a timeless, elegant dress, but I did not want to wear white. “My gown was all jewels, so I felt like a diamond walking to him,” she said. Underneath, she wore a custom metal garter with a small cross from Truly Blessed Jewels.

After the ceremony, she changed into a sleeker version of her gown for dinner, then a shorter, lighter dress made for dancing. Her children - James, 19, and twins Miles and Mackenna, 17- each played meaningful roles, along with Janssen’s children, Jessica, Juliet, and Joseph. The couple gifted their daughters matching bracelets and their sons custom ones as a symbol of blending their families.

Bellino walked down the aisle to Hillsong UNITED’s Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)” sung live by Worship Pastor Joey Molina, backed by a string quartet.

Dinner, dancing, and a night full of surprises After exchanging handwritten vows, the couple’s pastor, Jon Krist, officiated the ceremony, which ended with a rose tribute to loved ones while “Way Maker” played in the background. Their first dance was to “I Got You Babe” by Sonny & Cher.

Dinner followed at interactive food stations with tacos, carving boards, and seafood. A four-tier cake with salted chocolate ganache and vanilla bean layers was served by Bellino’s kids - at her son Miles’ insistence. Guests also enjoyed a Neapolitan sundae bar and coffee setup.

The night featured a DJ, a rock violinist, a custom rap from chef Mac Noodlez, a magician, and a hat-making station. “We wanted every moment to be about connection and celebration. Excellent food, exceptional music, and entertainment that would keep guests wondering what comes next,” Bellino told People.

She called the wedding “a dream come true - emotional, joyful, sacred, and so us.”

The couple, who met at The Quiet Woman in Corona Del Mar and got engaged after nine months of dating, already took a pre-honeymoon cruise to Alaska and plan to travel again after the holidays. “We’re excited for quiet mornings, six wild adult kids, travels, and new traditions as husband and wife,” she told People.

