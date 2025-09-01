Real or AI generated? Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's photos with baby goes viral. Here's the truth behind images

Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani embraced parenthood as they welcomed their first child. They were blessed with a baby girl earlier this year. The little one was born at the Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on 15 July. A day later, the couple shared the good news with their fans, friends and colleagues.

Viral photos of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's daughter Sidharth Malhotra and Advani also requested privacy for their daughter as they followed the footsteps of Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone- Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja and others. Amid this, new pictures of the couple with a baby have begun trending online.

One of them had Sidharth Malhotra, who cannot take his eyes off a baby while holding her. It is a black and white photo. Another one features Kiara Advani and Malhotra holding a different baby and smiling.

Yet another, also black and white, had the Param Sundari actor playing with a different-looking child.

Check them out:

Truth about Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's daughter's viral photos These viral photos, however, are not real. They have been digitally altered to make it appear as though the two actors are posing with a baby girl. Hence, the child seen in the pictures is not Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s daughter.

While some fans were quick to shower love and blessings on the little one, others soon pointed out that the images were AI-generated.

This isn’t the first time such confusion has happened. Shortly after the baby’s birth, several fakes image featuring the couple with their alleged daughter went viral.

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani request privacy In reality, Advani and Malhotra have urged fans and media to respect their privacy after the arrival of their daughter. The couple had shared a statement, requesting the paparazzi to not click pictures of their newborn.

“We are so grateful for all the love and wishes; our hearts are truly full," the statement mentioned.

It added, “As we take our first steps into this new journey of parenthood, we hope to enjoy it intimately as a family. It would mean a lot to us if this special time could stay private."