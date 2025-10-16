Real people or bots? Zareen Khan calls out strange, shocking comments on her posts, says ‘Koi sumjhaao’

Bollywood actress Zareen Khan has raised questions about the bizarre and often inappropriate comments she frequently receives on her Instagram posts, wondering aloud whether they are from real people or automated bots.

Advertisement

In a video shared on her Instagram, the Veer actress expressed her frustration over the nature of comments that flood her posts — regardless of the context. “I keep getting messages like, ‘Why are you alone at home?’ or ‘Do you need a boyfriend?’ — and this happens whether I post something happy or sad,” Zareen said, adding that such remarks even appear on sensitive posts. “Kisi ke funeral pe bhi ja rahe ho, tab bhi aise comments,” she remarked.

The actress also raised questions about the authenticity of these accounts. “I really want some clarity — are these comments coming from real people or bots?” she asked.

In the caption, she wrote, “Yeh kya chakkar hai …. Koi sumjhaao please. Aur kya aap logo ke saath bhi yeh ho raha hai ? Let me know in comments.”

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

Her concerns aren’t unfounded. According to a report by Buffer, around 95 million Instagram accounts — roughly 9.5% of the platform’s total users — are fake. These accounts often generate spam, inappropriate comments, or misleading engagement, posing a significant problem for public figures and regular users alike.

Advertisement

Zareen’s post has sparked a conversation about the online experience of celebrities, many of whom deal with trolling, spam, and unsolicited messages on a daily basis.

Internet reacts A user shared, “Instagram should start accepting only government verified accounts. I'm also tired of reporting.”

Another user wrote, “Instagram should identify and delete fake accounts.”

“Thank god someone is talking about this,” the third user wrote.

“It is disgusting and shameful,” the fourth wrote.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone lends her voice to Meta AI, announces with a video