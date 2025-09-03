Reality star Karen Huger released from prison early after serving six months for DUI

Karen Huger, best known as the self-proclaimed "Grande Dame" of The Real Housewives of Potomac, has been released early from prison after serving six months for a DUI conviction.

A spokesperson for the Montgomery County Detention Center confirmed to Page Six on Tuesday: “She has been released.”

The 62-year-old reality star was sentenced in December 2024 after she crashed her Maserati in a high-speed incident earlier that year. Police bodycam footage from the scene, which was later made public, showed a visibly intoxicated Huger slurring her words and admitting she was "drunk" following the crash. In a bizarre moment during police questioning, Huger also referred to herself as Thomas Jefferson’s “concubine.”

In a March 2025 episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’, Huger addressed the incident and the damning footage for the first time, revealing that she had initially refused to watch the video.

"I’m sitting there in the courtroom, like, I have to finally watch it, because I kept saying, ‘Well, surely they made a mistake, right, because everything’s not connecting for me,’” she told her husband, Ray Huger, 79, during the scene.

"And I watched, and I’m telling you, I didn’t recognise that woman. I didn’t know her."

Huger has claimed she “blacked out” before veering off the road and crashing her luxury vehicle into a street kerb.